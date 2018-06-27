Erykah Badu to headline 2018 AfroChic Festival

The AfroChic Festival is bringing soul/R&B star Erykah Badu as this year's headliner.

The eighth-annual event, which celebrates Afro-Caribbean music, art, fashion and culture, is also expanding from one to two days. Badu, who hasn't performed live in Toronto since 2013, will DJ the historic Art Deco venue Carlu (444 Yonge) under her DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown alias on July 14 and participate an on-stage conversation (along with special guests) at the Globe and Mail Centre (351 King East) on July 15.

The music lineup also includes Toronto artists Shi Wisdom, 11:11 and Jayd Ink, and visual artists Kofi Frempong and Benny Bi will create interactive installations. Tickets run between $50 and $125 and are on sale via eventbrite or afrochic.ca.

Although Badu hasn't released a studio album since 2010, the Dallas-based musician tours regularly, hosts award shows and DJs – among other vocations. During AfroChic, she'll be talking about the 21st anniversary of her landmark debut album Baduizm.

