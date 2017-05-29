Exclusive! Watch Planet Creature's video for new song Travelling Band

× 1 of 2 Expand Planet Creature × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Toronto five-piece Planet Creature are back with a new EP, Split Tenders, and a new video directed by Ryan Mounsey.

Written by lead singer/rhythm guitarist Brooke Gagne and arranged by the whole band, Travelling Band is a song about the road, as viewed through rose-coloured glasses – musicians will tell you how little glamour is involved in the touring life, but fans can't help falling for it anyway.

"Personally, I find the swirling, psychedelic feeling of the song (and Ryan's awesome video treatment) to be reflective of both the often-romanticized ideas of life on the road as a travelling band, and also being in love with people who are touring, " says Kristina Koski, who sings and plays keyboards and vibraphone. "A bit of a surreal whirlwind, y'know? You never know what's gonna happen."

The EP is a split with Edmonton's Switches, and there's a release party at Handlebar this Thursday (June 1) with Switches, B17 and Clamaglamza. Here's the dreamy new video for Travelling Band:

Listen to Split Tenders on Bandcamp.

kater@nowtoronto.com | @katierowboat