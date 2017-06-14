The best Pride Toronto parties and events for 2017

× Expand Beardoncé and Jesse Weafer

Clueless: Live!

What could be more fun than a staged reading of Clueless, Amy Heckerling’s stylish and witty 90s spin on Jane Austen’s Emma? How about a reading that features drag superstar Beardoncé as Dionne, Kinky Boots’ Jesse Weafer as Cher and the irrepressible Jennifer Walls as Tai? Brought to you by the same people who mounted a drag version of Hocus Pocus last fall, this show also stars current Dora nominees James Daly and Jahlen Barnes. Along with yards of plaid, can we expect Beardoncé to say something about Stacey Dash, who played Dionne in the film before becoming a clueless Republican? Like, totally.

June 16, 8 pm, Buddies in Bad Times (12 Alexander). $20. 416-975-8555.

× Expand Jesus Alfredo Maza

Night At The Aqueerium

What’s gayer than going to Ripley’s Aquarium and Instagramming your silhouette dramatically framed by otherworldly jellyfish glowing neon pink? Going to a Pride party at said aquarium and Instagramming your gay-ass partying alongside the aforementioned jellyfish, now glowing rainbow colours. There will also be people dressed up like mermaids and merman – which is so on trend right now.

June 16. With DJ Cozmic Cat, at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner), 9 pm-1 am, $40, ripleyaquariums.com.

× Expand DeAnne Smith

Let Them Have It!

It wouldn’t be Pride without Dawn Whitwell’s annual night of comedy, music and dance. This year’s eclectic lineup features host Whitwell, stand-up DeAnne Smith (who’s been on NOW’s Top 10 comedy lists for three years running), novelist Zoe Whittall, the multi-talented Sasha Van Bon Bon and fast-rising comics Robby Hoffman and Ashley Moffatt. And if you like what you see, come back the following week (June 23) for a show called Homosexual Panic by Elvira Kurt, the pioneering lesbian comic who paved the way for these other performers.

June 17, 8 pm, Buddies in Bad Times (12 Alexander). $20-$25. 416-975-8555.

× Expand nic pouliot / rockphoto.ca Peaches Peaches

Peaches at NXNE

Vocal powerhouse, Toronto queer icon and erotic costume maven Peaches is among the LBGTQ acts performing at the NXNE music festival. The Vaginoplasty singer/songwriter returns to home turf to inaugurate the annual music fest with a June 19 gig at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. Other queer artists on the NXNE bill include Port Lands Festival headliners Passion Pit on June 25 and Kaytranada on June 24, plus local drag queen musician Regina Gently, who debuts new solo material as part of the Leah Fay-curated Clubland show at the Baby G on June 20.

June 19, 9 pm, Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne). $26.50. (NXNE runs June 16 to 26, prices vary.) rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca, nxne.com.

Showtunes Karaoke

One of last year’s hottest Pride events happened outside the village down at Second City, where the multi-talented Jennifer Walls (see above, plus she hosts the weekly SINGular Sensation night) and improv great Nug Nahrgang hosted a night devoted to Broadway show tunes. They return along with two celebrity guests you’ve seen on theatre and cabaret stages, and the show kicks off with the original members of Sheridan Theatre’s Come From Away workshop. So get your jazz hands ready and sign up early for one of the karaoke slots, or if you’re shy, just wait for singalong numbers. People from Musical Theatre Stage, one of the event’s producers, will be in the audience, so this could be your big break, baby.

June 19, 8 pm, Second City (51 Mercer). $15. 416-343-0011.

The Death And Life Of Marsha P. Johnson

Journalist-turned-filmmaker David France’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated 2012 doc How To Survive A Plague delves into the life of ground-breaking transgender icon Marsha P. Johnson, one of the instigators of the historic Stonewall Riots. The Death And Life Of Marsha P. Johnson, which earned good reviews upon its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows activist Victoria Cruz as she investigates Johnson’s mysterious 1992 death. If you were less-than-impressed with Roland Emmerich’s big-screen whitewashing in Stonewall, you might want to catch the special screening of France’s doc before it becomes available on Netflix.

June 20. 6:30 pm. Pwyc at the door. AGO Jackman Hall, 317 Dundas West. insideout.ca.

Sevdaliza at the Indigenous music stage

An exciting underground European act debuting locally at Pride is Sevdaliza. Known for wildly inventive music videos like Human, The Inside and The Formula, the cult Iranian-Dutch multimedia artist is the perfect headliner for Indigenous visual art and music showcase Transformation. Programmed by Indigenous music platform Revolutions Per Minute, the event features more than 20 outdoor creative and interactive projects and a stacked lineup of local musicians that includes Lido Pimienta, Phredre x HATAW, Ziibiwan and Shawnee.

July 22, 6 pm-1 am, Yonge-Dundas Square. Free. ASL interpreted and accessible event. ­pridetoronto.com

× Expand Anique J.Jordan Blue Birth Beloved by Anique Jordan

That’s So Gay: Uprising

The Gladstone Hotel’s annual Pride art exhibition returns, this year with a focus on social justice and movement-building among Indigenous, Black and POC activists and artists from the Two-Spirited and LGBTQ communities. Curated by Syrus Marcus Ware, TSG: Uprising features work by Raven Davis, Anique Jordan, Melisse Watson, Lynx Sainte-Marie + Ciel Sainte-Marie, Andrew McPhail, Mikiki Burino and more. The June 22 opening party for TSG and the annual 10X10 exhibit of portrait photos, curated by James Fowler, takes over all four floors of the hotel.

Opening party June 22, 7-10 pm, Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West). Exhibits run to August 17. ­gladstonehotel.com.

× Expand Kiddy Smile

Kiddy Smile at Fit Primpin

Kiddy Smile has been popping up on underground dance music blogs for a few years, but his voguey 2016 summer anthem, Let A Bitch Know, landed the Parisian vocalist, producer and dancer on the roster of big-time London house label Defected. The video for the song memorably featured Kiddy Smile and a gang of drag queens and voguers invading a suburban housing project with dance moves as unapologetically queer as the song title. He makes his Toronto debut at Fit Primpin, the always-rammed (ahem) annual Pride team-up by popular west-end queer monthlies Fit and Big Primpin.

June 23, 10 pm, the Great Hall (1087 Queen West). $25-$30. eventbrite.ca.

× Expand Nina Sky

Yes Yes Y’All Block Party

The popular queer monthly hip-hop/dancehall party takes over the Pride Central Stage with one of festival’s best lineups. The artists come from different corners of the queer underground, and include R&B singer Nina Sky, vogue DJ MikeQ, Montreal DJ/producer Debby Friday, New York DJ Tygapaw and up-and-coming Toronto spinner Coco Supreme. The next night, YYY moves it indoors to the Great Hall with a “top secret” lineup.

June 23, 6 pm-2 am, Pride Central Stage (508 Church). Free. pridetoronto.com; June 24, 10 pm, the Great Hall (1087 Queen West), $20 at the door.

× Expand Nancy Kim DJs Cozmic Cat and Denise Benson

Dyke March after-party Cherry Bomb

Los Angeles opted to forgo a parade in favour of a protest march, and New York City’s Pride parade is emphasizing activism. Given the huge success of the Women’s March protests that swept the world in the wake of the U.S. presidential inauguration, it makes sense that the Dyke March is emphasizing its political roots with a Resist theme.

The official after-party is DJ Cozmic Cat and Denise Benson’s Cherry Bomb, celebrating 10 years (no small feat for a lesbian jam in Toronto). The event also features DJ Recklezz and performances by Nari, Säye Skye and Spin Starlets.

June 24, 10 pm, Mod Club (722 College). $20-$25. milkaudio.com, soundscapesmusic.com, Glad Day Bookshop.

× Expand Evelyn "Champagne" King

“Champagne” at Blocko

One of the best events at Pride (expect a lineup), the Sunday jam celebrating Black queer, trans and intersex talent has booked R&B legend Evelyn “Champagne” King to headline. Even if you don’t know classics like Love Come Down and I’m In Love, you’ve likely heard the many hip-hop and R&B songs that have sampled them. Rapper Cakes Da Killa and hometown star Zaki Ibrahim are also appearing alongside local spinners and performers.

June 25. At Wellesley Pride Stage (across from Wellesley Station), noon-11 pm, free. pridetoronto.com. ASL interpretation; disability viewing area.

Other noteworthy Pride events

Visual artist and parade Grand Marshall Kent Monkman previews The Rendezvous painting series and limited edition artworks in his studio. June 20. 225 Sterling Road, unit 20. 6-9 pm. Admission by RSVP.

The 519's four-day Green Space Festival has become a Pride favourite. This year's performers and DJs include RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 queens Peppermint, Shea Coulee, Sasha Velour, Joey Negro, Horse Meat Disco and Ultra Naté. June 22-25. Barbara Hall Park. Free. greenspaceto.org.

Atlanta-based R&B singer/producer ABRA headlines the Awaken: Youth Showcase at Yonge-Dundas Square. Brooklyn rock band The Skins and Canadian pop star Jordan Alexander are also on the bill. June 21. Free. pridetoronto.com.

Face-melting rockers (and Melissa Etheridge superfans) Partner, produciton wiz Unbuttoned and electronic soul band LAL play Alternaqueer. June 23. TD Village Stage. 6-11 pm. Free. pridetoronto.com.

Dreamy Los Angeles R&B trio KING put on a great show at Velvet Underground last fall and are a must-see act at Pride this year. They perform as part of The Final Play alongside UK pop star Years & Years and Spice Girls tribute band Wannabe. June 25. Yonge-Dundas Square. 2-11 pm. Free. All ages. pridetoronto.com. ASL from 6-11 pm.

