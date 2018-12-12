Here's what NOW critics picked as their personal best albums of 2018

There are so many gems on the ballots that made up our best albums and best Toronto albums lists, that we decided to publish them all

by

NOW's best albums of 2018 and best Toronto albums of 2018 lists were compiled of lists from a number of our critics. There were a lot of gems from both categories that didn't make it, but because you can never get enough lists, we decided to publish them all. 

Richard Trapunski

Local

1. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

2. Jeremy Dutcher: WOLASTOQIYIK LINTUWAKONAWA

3. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

4. Fucked Up: Dose Your Dreams

5. S.H.I.T.: What Do You Stand For?

6. Dilly Dally: Heaven

7. Yamantaka // Sonic Titan: Dirty

8. Jessie Reyez: Being Human In Public

9. Cadence Weapon: Cadence Weapon

10. Frigs: Basic Behaviour

Non-local

1. Noname: Room 25

2. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

3. Robyn: Honey

4. Pusha T: Daytona

5. Various artists: Black Panther: The Album

6. Beverly Glenn-Copeland: Keyboard Fantasies (Re-issue)

7. Vince Staples: FM!

8. Sophie: Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides 

9. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer

10. Kamasi Washington: Heaven And Earth

Kevin RItchie

Local

1. Nyssa: Champion Of Love

2. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

3. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave

4. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of)

5. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

6. Bonjay: Lust Life

7. Zaki Ibrahim: The Secret Life Of Planets

8. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

9: The Sorority: Pledge

10. Adria Kain: Still In Love

Non-local

1. Ssion: O

2. Robyn: Honey

3. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears

4. Mariah Carey: Caution -

5. Yves Tumor: Safe In The Hands Of Love

6. Sophie: Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

7. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman

8. Leikeli47: Acrylic

9. Serpentwithfeet: soil

10. Róisín Murphy: 4x12” EP series with Maurice Fulton

Samantha Edwards

Local

 1. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

2. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape

3. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

4. Ellis: The Fuzz

5. Jaunt: Cue

6.  Jennifer Castle: Angels of Death

7. Joseph Shabason: Anne

8. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave

9. Jessie Reyez: Being Human in Public

10. Foxwarren: Foxwarren

Non-local

1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

2. boygenius: boygenius

3. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

4. Car Seat Headrest: Twin Fantasy

5. Spiritualized: Nothing Hurt

6. Soccer Mommy: Clean

7. Hovvdy: Brave

8. Beach House: 7

9. Snail Mail: Lush

10. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

Michelle da Silva

Local

1. Korea Town Acid: Mahogani Forest

2. Joel Eel: Performing A Crime

3. Casey MQ: Nudes

4. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

5. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

6. Bonjay: Lush Life

7. Obuxum: H.E. R.

8. New Chance: It Says New Chance

9. Raf Reza: Moods From The Multiverse

10. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death 

Non-local

1. Skee Mask: Compro

2. Jlin: Autobiography

3. Oneohtrix Point Never: Age Of

4. King Princess: Make My Bed

5. Helena Hauff: Qualm

6. Dirty Projectors: Lamp Lit Prose

7. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel 

8. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman 

9. Foodman: Aru Otoko No Densetsu

10. Smerz: Have Fun

Carla Gillis

Local

1. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

2. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

3. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death

4. Matthew "Doc" Dunn: Lightbourn

5. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape

6. Joseph Shabason: Anne

7. S.H.I.T.: What Do You Stand For?

8. Yamantaka//Sonic Titan: Dirt

9. Dilly Dally: Heaven

10. Bahamas: Earthtones

Non-local

1. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

2. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

3. Sleep: The Sciences

4. Rae Spoon: Bodies Of Water

5. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman

6. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer

7. Thom Yorke: Suspiria OST

8. Nils Frahm: All Melody

9. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In

10. Chilly Gonzales: Solo Piano III

Michael Rancic

Local

1. S.H.I.T.: What Do You Stand For?

2. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without Shape

3. U.S Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

4. Bonjay: Lush Life

5. Tomb Mold: Manor Of Infinite Forms

6. Isla Craig: The Becoming

7. Vile Creature: Cast Of Static And Smoke

8. E-Saggila: Dedicated To Sublimity

9. Myst Milano: Kali Ma

10. Rotten Column: Are We Not Bags?

Non-local

1. Iceage: Beyondless

2. Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet

3. Low: Double Negative

4. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman

5. Debby Friday: Bitchpunk

6. VanJess: Silk Canvas

7. Primal Rite: Dirge Of Escapism

8. A.A.L (Against All Logic): 2012 - 2017

9. Galcher Lustwerk: 200% Galcher

10. Vein: Errorzone

Chaka V. Grier

Local Albums

1. Bonjay: Lush Life 

2. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave 

3. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

4. Pursuit Grooves: Felt Armour

5. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

6. Petra Glynt: My Flag Is A Burning Rag Of Love

7. The Weeknd: My Dear Melancholy,

8. Kaia Kater: Grenades

9. Molly Johnson: Meaning To Tell Ya

Non-local

1. Meshell Ndegeocello: Ventriloquism

2. Sunny War: With the Sun

3. Emily Wurramara: Milyakburra

4. Blood Orange: Negro Swan 

5. FELIVAND: In Bloom

6. Neneh Cherry: Broken Politics

7. Allysha Joy: Acadie: Raw

8. Charles Mingus: Jazz in Detroit / Strata Concert Gallery / 46 Selden

9. Georgia Anne Muldrow: Overload

10. Kamasi Washington: Heaven and Earth

Max Mertens

Local

1. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

2. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death

3. Dilly Dally: Heaven 

4. Lil Berete: Icebreaker

5. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave

6. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of) 

7. Tess Roby: Beacon

8. Fucked Up: Dose Your Dreams 

9. Tomb Mold: Manor of Infinite Forms

10. Harrison: Apricity

Non-local

1. Amen Dunes: Freedom

2. The Body: I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer

3. Yves Tumor: Safe in The Hands Of Love 

4. Brodinski & Hoodrich Pablo Juan: The Matrix

5. Rico Nasty: Nasty

6. Sophie: Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides 

7. Iceage: Beyondless

8. Oneohtrix Point Never: Age Of

9. Maxo Kream: Punken

10. DJ Taye: Still Trippin’

Sarah MacDonald

1. Ellis: The Fuzz

2. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

3. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

4. Frigs: Basic Behaviour 

5. Metric: Art Of Doubt

6. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape 

7. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

8. Twist: Distancing

9. Dizzy: Baby Teeth

10. Drake: Scorpion

Non-local

1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

2. Robyn: Honey

3. Soccer Mommy: Clean 

4. Snail Mail: Lush 

5. Ariana Grande: Sweetener

6. Cardi B: Invasion of Privacy

7. boygenius: self-titled 

8. Muncie Girls: Fixed Ideals

9. Cupcakke: Ephorize

10. Beach House: 7 

Sumiko Wilson

Local

1. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of)

2. Matty: Déjàvu

3. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

4. Sydanie: 999

5. Martin Sole and Josh Dillon: Solecalibur

6. Tory Lanez: Love Me Now

7. Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes

8. Loony: Part 1

9: Allie and The Kount: Euphoria

10. Harrison: Apricity

Non-local

1. Tierra Whack: Whack World

2. Anderson .Paak: Oxnard

3. Pusha T: Daytona

4. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

5. Teyana Taylor" Keep That Same Energy

6. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

7. Maxo Kream: Punken

8. Sango: In The Comfort Of

9. Various artists: Black Panther: The Album

10. Noname: Room 25 

Nick Flanagan

Local

1. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death

2. Cellphone: Sinister Realities

3. Wlmrt: Lube 2

4. Sandro Perri: In Another Life

5. Drake: Scorpion

6. S.H.I.T: What Do You Stand For?

7. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

8. Fucked Up: Dose Your Dreams

9. Emile Mover: Night Owl

10. Lil Berete: Icebreaker

Non-local

1. Pusha T: Daytona

2. Kanye West: Ye

3. Timmy’s Organism: Survival Of The Fiendish

4. Mariah Carey: Caution

5. Warm Drag: Warm Drag

6. Earl: Some Rap Songs

7. Vince Staples: FM!

8. Waxahatchee: Great Thunder

9. Chris Crofton: Hello It’s Me

10. Kronos Quartet & Laurie Anderson: Landfall

Del F. Cowie

Local

1. Zaki Ibrahim: The Secret Life Of Planets

2. Drake: Scorpion

3. Birthday Boy and Trish: Joseph

4. Odie: Analogue

5. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of)

6. Harrison: Apracity

7. Bonjay: Lush Life

8. Tona: Black Mirror

9. Sydanie: 999

10. Adria Kain: Still in Love

Non-local

1. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer 

2. The Internet: Hive Mind

3. Saba: Care for Me

4. Travis Scott: Astroworld

5. Phonte: No News Is Good News

6. Black Thought: Streams Of Thought

7. VanJess - S/T - 2

8. Noname: Room 25

9. Anderson. Paak: Oxnard

10.Tierra Whack: Whack World

