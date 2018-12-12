Here's what NOW critics picked as their personal best albums of 2018

NOW's best albums of 2018 and best Toronto albums of 2018 lists were compiled of lists from a number of our critics. There were a lot of gems from both categories that didn't make it, but because you can never get enough lists, we decided to publish them all.

Richard Trapunski

Local

1. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

2. Jeremy Dutcher: WOLASTOQIYIK LINTUWAKONAWA

3. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

4. Fucked Up: Dose Your Dreams

5. S.H.I.T.: What Do You Stand For?

6. Dilly Dally: Heaven

7. Yamantaka // Sonic Titan: Dirty

8. Jessie Reyez: Being Human In Public

9. Cadence Weapon: Cadence Weapon

10. Frigs: Basic Behaviour

Non-local

1. Noname: Room 25

2. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

3. Robyn: Honey

4. Pusha T: Daytona

5. Various artists: Black Panther: The Album

6. Beverly Glenn-Copeland: Keyboard Fantasies (Re-issue)

7. Vince Staples: FM!

8. Sophie: Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

9. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer

10. Kamasi Washington: Heaven And Earth

× <a href="http://beverly-glenn-copeland.bandcamp.com/album/keyboard-fantasies">Keyboard Fantasies by Beverly Glenn-Copeland</a>

Kevin RItchie

Local

1. Nyssa: Champion Of Love

2. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

3. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave

4. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of)

5. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

6. Bonjay: Lust Life

7. Zaki Ibrahim: The Secret Life Of Planets

8. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

9: The Sorority: Pledge

10. Adria Kain: Still In Love

Non-local

1. Ssion: O

2. Robyn: Honey

3. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears

4. Mariah Carey: Caution -

5. Yves Tumor: Safe In The Hands Of Love

6. Sophie: Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

7. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman

8. Leikeli47: Acrylic

9. Serpentwithfeet: soil

10. Róisín Murphy: 4x12” EP series with Maurice Fulton

× <a href="http://thesororityyz.bandcamp.com/album/pledge">Pledge by The Sorority</a>

Samantha Edwards

Local

1. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

2. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape

3. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

4. Ellis: The Fuzz

5. Jaunt: Cue

6. Jennifer Castle: Angels of Death

7. Joseph Shabason: Anne

8. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave

9. Jessie Reyez: Being Human in Public

10. Foxwarren: Foxwarren

Non-local

1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

2. boygenius: boygenius

3. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

4. Car Seat Headrest: Twin Fantasy

5. Spiritualized: Nothing Hurt

6. Soccer Mommy: Clean

7. Hovvdy: Brave

8. Beach House: 7

9. Snail Mail: Lush

10. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

× <a href="http://ellissongs.bandcamp.com/album/the-fuzz">THE FUZZ by Ellis</a>

Michelle da Silva

Local

1. Korea Town Acid: Mahogani Forest

2. Joel Eel: Performing A Crime

3. Casey MQ: Nudes

4. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

5. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

6. Bonjay: Lush Life

7. Obuxum: H.E. R.

8. New Chance: It Says New Chance

9. Raf Reza: Moods From The Multiverse

10. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death

Non-local

1. Skee Mask: Compro

2. Jlin: Autobiography

3. Oneohtrix Point Never: Age Of

4. King Princess: Make My Bed

5. Helena Hauff: Qualm

6. Dirty Projectors: Lamp Lit Prose

7. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

8. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman

9. Foodman: Aru Otoko No Densetsu

10. Smerz: Have Fun

× <a href="http://cosmicresonance.space/album/mahogani-forest">Mahogani Forest by Korea Town Acid</a>

Carla Gillis

Local

1. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

2. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

3. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death

4. Matthew "Doc" Dunn: Lightbourn

5. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape

6. Joseph Shabason: Anne

7. S.H.I.T.: What Do You Stand For?

8. Yamantaka//Sonic Titan: Dirt

9. Dilly Dally: Heaven

10. Bahamas: Earthtones

Non-local

1. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

2. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

3. Sleep: The Sciences

4. Rae Spoon: Bodies Of Water

5. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman

6. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer

7. Thom Yorke: Suspiria OST

8. Nils Frahm: All Melody

9. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In

10. Chilly Gonzales: Solo Piano III

×

Michael Rancic

Local

1. S.H.I.T.: What Do You Stand For?

2. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without Shape

3. U.S Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

4. Bonjay: Lush Life

5. Tomb Mold: Manor Of Infinite Forms

6. Isla Craig: The Becoming

7. Vile Creature: Cast Of Static And Smoke

8. E-Saggila: Dedicated To Sublimity

9. Myst Milano: Kali Ma

10. Rotten Column: Are We Not Bags?

Non-local

1. Iceage: Beyondless

2. Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet

3. Low: Double Negative

4. Marie Davidson: Working Class Woman

5. Debby Friday: Bitchpunk

6. VanJess: Silk Canvas

7. Primal Rite: Dirge Of Escapism

8. A.A.L (Against All Logic): 2012 - 2017

9. Galcher Lustwerk: 200% Galcher

10. Vein: Errorzone

× <a href="http://rottencolumn.bandcamp.com/album/are-we-not-bags">Are we not bags by Rotten Column</a>

Chaka V. Grier

Local Albums

1. Bonjay: Lush Life

2. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave

3. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

4. Pursuit Grooves: Felt Armour

5. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

6. Petra Glynt: My Flag Is A Burning Rag Of Love

7. The Weeknd: My Dear Melancholy,

8. Kaia Kater: Grenades

9. Molly Johnson: Meaning To Tell Ya

Non-local

1. Meshell Ndegeocello: Ventriloquism

2. Sunny War: With the Sun

3. Emily Wurramara: Milyakburra

4. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

5. FELIVAND: In Bloom

6. Neneh Cherry: Broken Politics

7. Allysha Joy: Acadie: Raw

8. Charles Mingus: Jazz in Detroit / Strata Concert Gallery / 46 Selden

9. Georgia Anne Muldrow: Overload

10. Kamasi Washington: Heaven and Earth

× <a href="http://petraglynt.bandcamp.com/album/my-flag-is-a-burning-rag-of-love">My Flag Is A Burning Rag Of Love by Petra Glynt</a>

Max Mertens

Local

1. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

2. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death

3. Dilly Dally: Heaven

4. Lil Berete: Icebreaker

5. Witch Prophet: The Golden Octave

6. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of)

7. Tess Roby: Beacon

8. Fucked Up: Dose Your Dreams

9. Tomb Mold: Manor of Infinite Forms

10. Harrison: Apricity

Non-local

1. Amen Dunes: Freedom

2. The Body: I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer

3. Yves Tumor: Safe in The Hands Of Love

4. Brodinski & Hoodrich Pablo Juan: The Matrix

5. Rico Nasty: Nasty

6. Sophie: Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

7. Iceage: Beyondless

8. Oneohtrix Point Never: Age Of

9. Maxo Kream: Punken

10. DJ Taye: Still Trippin’

× <a href="http://amendunes.bandcamp.com/album/freedom">Freedom by Amen Dunes</a>

Sarah MacDonald

1. Ellis: The Fuzz

2. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

3. Jeremy Dutcher: Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

4. Frigs: Basic Behaviour

5. Metric: Art Of Doubt

6. Bernice: Puff LP: In The Air Without A Shape

7. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

8. Twist: Distancing

9. Dizzy: Baby Teeth

10. Drake: Scorpion

Non-local

1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

2. Robyn: Honey

3. Soccer Mommy: Clean

4. Snail Mail: Lush

5. Ariana Grande: Sweetener

6. Cardi B: Invasion of Privacy

7. boygenius: self-titled

8. Muncie Girls: Fixed Ideals

9. Cupcakke: Ephorize

10. Beach House: 7

× <a href="http://frigs.bandcamp.com/album/basic-behaviour">Basic Behaviour by FRIGS</a>

Sumiko Wilson

Local

1. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of)

2. Matty: Déjàvu

3. Charlotte Day Wilson: Stone Woman

4. Sydanie: 999

5. Martin Sole and Josh Dillon: Solecalibur

6. Tory Lanez: Love Me Now

7. Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes

8. Loony: Part 1

9: Allie and The Kount: Euphoria

10. Harrison: Apricity

Non-local

1. Tierra Whack: Whack World

2. Anderson .Paak: Oxnard

3. Pusha T: Daytona

4. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

5. Teyana Taylor" Keep That Same Energy

6. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

7. Maxo Kream: Punken

8. Sango: In The Comfort Of

9. Various artists: Black Panther: The Album

10. Noname: Room 25

×

Nick Flanagan

Local

1. Jennifer Castle: Angels Of Death

2. Cellphone: Sinister Realities

3. Wlmrt: Lube 2

4. Sandro Perri: In Another Life

5. Drake: Scorpion

6. S.H.I.T: What Do You Stand For?

7. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

8. Fucked Up: Dose Your Dreams

9. Emile Mover: Night Owl

10. Lil Berete: Icebreaker

Non-local

1. Pusha T: Daytona

2. Kanye West: Ye

3. Timmy’s Organism: Survival Of The Fiendish

4. Mariah Carey: Caution

5. Warm Drag: Warm Drag

6. Earl: Some Rap Songs

7. Vince Staples: FM!

8. Waxahatchee: Great Thunder

9. Chris Crofton: Hello It’s Me

10. Kronos Quartet & Laurie Anderson: Landfall

× <a href="http://sandroperri.bandcamp.com/album/in-another-life">In Another Life by Sandro Perri</a>

Del F. Cowie

Local

1. Zaki Ibrahim: The Secret Life Of Planets

2. Drake: Scorpion

3. Birthday Boy and Trish: Joseph

4. Odie: Analogue

5. Sean Leon: Sean Leon (The Death Of)

6. Harrison: Apracity

7. Bonjay: Lush Life

8. Tona: Black Mirror

9. Sydanie: 999

10. Adria Kain: Still in Love

Non-local

1. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer

2. The Internet: Hive Mind

3. Saba: Care for Me

4. Travis Scott: Astroworld

5. Phonte: No News Is Good News

6. Black Thought: Streams Of Thought

7. VanJess - S/T - 2

8. Noname: Room 25

9. Anderson. Paak: Oxnard

10.Tierra Whack: Whack World

×

