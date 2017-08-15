Camp Wavelength is on the mainland this year, but artist Roxanne Ignatius is helping to recreate the Island vibes

× Expand Samuel Engelking Roxanne Ignatius

CAMP WAVELENGTH with DEERHOOF, DILLY DALLY, JESSY LANZA, THE LUYAS, DATU, DJ SHUB and many others at Sherbourne Common (61 Dockside), Longboat Hall (1087 Queen West) and the Garrison (1197 Dundas West), Friday to Sunday (August 18-20). See schedule at wavelengthmusic.ca.

When flooding forced Camp Wavelength off the Toronto Islands, the annual music festival had to book new venues, scrap the overnight camping and rejig most of its programming. In addition to these logistical hurdles, though, they had to find a way to capture the magic of Gibraltar Point on the mainland.

That task fell to visual artist Roxanne Ignatius, who’s designed the main stage and various installations for Camp Wavelength since it started in 2015.

For the evening shows at Longboat Hall in the Great Hall, Ignatius is creating a night sky out of dozens of mirrored stars. For the all-ages day shows at the massive Sherbourne Common park along the waterfront, she’s building a cozy 400-square-foot blanket fort with pillows where adults and kids can hang out during the shows.

“Losing the Island was a bit of a heartbreak for all of us,” says Ignatius. “With the blanket fort, I’m trying to preserve a little bit of that sense of escape.”

And because Camp Wavelength can’t build a real bonfire – a nighttime staple at past fests – at Sherbourne Common, Ignatius is constructing an artificial one out of hand-dyed silk that’s equipped with a small fan to evoke dancing flames.

She’s at work making the fire in her home studio and backyard at Dupont and Dufferin. Colourful swathes of fabrics from Iran, Peru and Nigeria cover the walls, and crinkled tinsel from previous installations hangs across the window. Loose materials fill plastic boxes on shelves. A concert poster for a Silent Shout event, her first foray into Toronto’s music community, hangs above her desk.

“I have so much fabric that storage is an issue, so I hang it on the walls to deal with it,” she says, laughing.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Roxanne Ignatius

Ignatius’s studio offers a glimpse of more than a decade’s worth of work ranging from concert posters and ornate costumes for music videos to theatre sets and installations for events. Since moving to Toronto from Cincinnati in 2001 to study visual arts at York University, she’s become Toronto’s go-to designer for props and installations within the music community.

For Wavelength’s 2016 New Year’s Eve bash, she built a giant installation that dropped hundreds of balloons at midnight. For musician and performance artist Maylee Todd’s project Virtual Womb, she sewed a huge vulva – complete with quilted clitoris and pubic hair – that doubled as the entrance to the show.

Ignatius says that while visual art and music have remained relatively separate scenes in Toronto, she’s beginning to notice more promoters and large festivals like WayHome and Osheaga embracing installations. She sees art as the way to break down what she calls the “Toronto gap” – the large space often left empty in front of the stage during concerts.

“The shows I like attending are ones that take away that gap between the audience and the stage. And that doesn’t just happen out of nothing.”

Take Wavelength. Part of the reason she’s always loved attending events by the long-running indie-focused music series is because of the trippy, psychedelic projections provided by lighting artist Steven Lindsey.

For this year’s Camp Wavelength, Ignatius hopes her installations create a similarly memorable experience and help lure in passersby to the free events at Sherbourne Common – people who might not usually attend a Wavelength show.

“One of the things I really love about Wavelength is how unpretentious, open and welcoming it is,” she says. “Art is a way for people to connect with each other. It’s about community experiencing something together.”

music@nowtoronto.com | @SamEdwardsTO