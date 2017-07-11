Camp Wavelength gets kicked off Toronto Islands

× Expand Deerhoof

Camping and indie music enthusiasts will be bummed by today's news that annual summer blowout Camp Wavelength is losing its most unique aspect this year: camping.

That's due to the continued flooding around the festival's Toronto Island location, Gibraltar Point, which has meant a relocation back to various venues on the mainland.

"The Island is a special kind of magic, and we're not going to pretend that that's easy to replace," Wavelength's artistic director Jonny Dovercourt tells NOW. "That said, we're going to recreate the nostalgic, escapist, 'weird and wonderful' vibe of Camp Wavelength at two of Toronto's best live music venues, as well as a special outdoor location we can share soon."

Those two venues – the Garrison at 1197 Dundas West and the Great Hall at 1087 Queen West – will see a slew of Canada's (and one of America's) best and brightest indie acts. Jessy Lanza headlines the Garrison on August 18, a show also featuring DATU X HATAW, Os Tropies, Loji and DJs Can You Feel It and Smooth Shading.

August 19 at Longboat Hall in the Great Hall features Toronto power-poppers Dilly Dally, the ever-colourful Rich Aucoin, Montreal's Duchess Says, Ice Cream, Bedroomer DJs and DJ Mingus Dew. The festival closes on August 20 in the Great Hall's Main Hall with long-running San Francisco progressive noise-rockers Deerhoof, beguiling Montreal art-rockers The Luyas, plus Emilie & Odgen and DJ​ New Jewel Movement and friends.

Additionally, Red Bull Sound Select presents an evening cruise on August 11 aboard the River Gambler. And there's day programming, too: August 19 and 20 events feature Un Blonde, She-Devils, Haviah Mighty, Witch Prophet at others at a TBA venue.

Due to the changes, the fest has rebranded as Day Camp In The City. The festival – and the year-round Wavelength music series – is notable for its Toronto-centric focus and affordability. An all-access pass costs $65 and single shows $25, available at wavelengthmusic.ca, Rotate This (186 Ossington) and Soundscapes (572 College). Refunds are also available. If you've bought a camping pass, you have the option of getting an all-access pass plus a Wavelength Passport, which gets you into every Wavelength show for the next year.

"It will be fun to reimagine the fest as a multi-venue festival: get on your bike and roam around and discover something new and amazing, and see some of your favourite bands up close," says Dovercourt. "Ultimately, the magic comes down to the programming and the people - and the locations will bring their own special vibe."

Toronto Island has been closed and ferry service suspended for anyone but residents since early May. Island park permits and city recreation programs are cancelled until July 31.

A July 10 press release from the city says staff is closely monitoring and assessing conditions on the Island, and that the reopening of sections of it remains on schedule for Monday, July 31. Olympic Island, Gibraltar Point, Hanlan's Beach and sections of Centre Island including the grandstand, will remain closed for the rest of the summer.

