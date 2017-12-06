What influenced Charly Bliss?

× Expand Jacqueline Harriet Charly Bliss

CHARLY BLISS as part of A VERY SPECIAL KRAMPUS PARTY with CASPER SKULLS, TWIST and LONELY PARADE at the Rec Room (255 Bremner), Saturday (December 9), doors 9 pm. $10. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, therecroom.com.

When listening to the crunchy guitar attack and bubblegum vocals on Guppy, the debut album by Brooklyn’s Charly Bliss, it’s fun to play a game of guess the influences.

However, according to singer Eva Hendricks, people may be giving the band too much credit.

“Some people seem to think all of our influences are 90s-based, and sometimes I wish that were true,” she says over the phone. “Because it would say something cooler about our taste in music and what we were listening to while writing this record.”

Before Charly Bliss join a strong crop of local indie bands at the Buzz Records and Indie88’s Very Special Krampus Party (one of the best holiday benefit concerts this December), Hendricks gives us the first-person rundown of the music that made her a musician.

High school musical theatre

I was lucky enough to get some great training [and vocal lessons], which helped a lot with touring. I have to be so careful on tour not to lose my voice, which wasn’t such a shock to me because I had to do multiple shows a week [while doing musical theatre]. I got to know the limits of what I can do and what my voice can do. Melody is huge in musical theatre.

I also used to sing jingles for commercials while I was in high school, which taught me how to sing something that would get stuck in people’s heads.

Tokyo Police Club

We all love that band and we’ve been lucky enough to tour with them. It was super-special how we all met. I was 14 or 15 and I met [guitarist] Spencer [Fox] in line at a Tokyo Police Club show [in New York City]. He was drinking whiskey out of a Sprite bottle. He’s the reason I started playing guitar and writing songs, so they play a huge part in our history.

The 2001 Josie And The Pussycats soundtrack

As goofy as it sounds, that soundtrack was a huge touchstone for me. Growing up, my brother [Charly Bliss drummer Sam Hendricks] and I were huge fans of it. I used to watch the movie every day after school. I always felt like that kind of music was what I was supposed to be doing with my life.

I’ll never forget the heartbreak I felt when I found out Rachael Leigh Cook didn’t actually sing the songs. But it was so cool to learn later in life that all of my musical heroes were in on that soundtrack. Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley had a big hand in it, as well as [Anna Waronker from] That Dog. Fountains of Wayne, too. Adam Schlesinger wrote some of the songs and helped produce it.

Third-wave emo

I was really into Panic! at the Disco, Brand New, Something Corporate, My Chemical Romance and Paramore, of course. More than anything I had a lot of feelings, and I think I would have gone much farther into that world if it weren’t for my older brothers making fun of me. So I got what I needed out of it. But at the end of the day, it’s really just pop music. The melodies are so catchy.

music@nowtoronto.com | @yasdnilmac