How Vagabon carved out a space for herself – and others – in indie rock

VAGABON with ALLISON CRUTCHFIELD & THE FIZZ, EMPATH and WINTER94 at the Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Wednesday (April 5), doors 8:30 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com.

“Home” can be defined in many ways, not just as somewhere you live but as something you feel. For Laetitia Tamko, home encompasses many important elements of her personhood and overall well-being.

“Home is where you feel good, where you read, where you eat, but there’s also emotional home, social home. Finding your people who can uplift you – and [for whom] you can do the same – is important,” says the songwriter/producer, who phoned in on a chilly night at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, a tour pit stop on the road after from SXSW.

“I think anyone who’s ever been absent of a home or hasn’t had that comfortability in a space before knows how precious it is to have that feeling. My New York apartment feels crazy right now, but having not felt that in so many years, it’s a feeling I want to continuously write about, share and archive for myself.”

After growing up in Cameroon, Tamko moved to New York City, where she began playing and releasing music three years ago under the alias Vagabon, releasing two EPs in 2014. Her recent debut album, Infinite Worlds (Father/Daughter), sees her shredding fearlessly on harmonic, grunge-leaning guitar anthems that explore physical and emotional spaces, and quoting from intimate personal conversations to create compelling narratives.

Throughout the album, she revisits the loneliness that comes with being a racialized artist moving through music communities that are often white and not always inclusive. But in retrospect, she’s appreciative of that struggle because it led her to communities that embrace all the parts of who she is.

“I think today I’d tell younger me that it’s okay to stand alone, because one day you’ll find your footing and find your people,” she says. “I would tell myself it’s okay if you don’t align with other people in the community, because hard work, patience and humility are the most important things.”

These days, women of colour in contemporary indie rock are building their own networks of support that extend outside the internet. Singer/songwriter Mitski, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast and Melina Duterte of Jay Som are all in Tamko’s “squad,” a group of women she has a great amount of love and admiration for.

“We uplift each other, push ourselves to never be satisfied and always be hungry and working hard,” says Tamko. “It’s been really important for me to build relationships with other women of colour who are playing music and are crushing it in their fields.

“We have to work even harder to be noticed because the standards for us are completely different, and we all know that.”

Tamko recognizes that visibility for women and POC on concert bills and tours is something she and her peers have the power to change. While the onus is often put on self-proclaimed allies to promote inclusivity, she believes that diversifying programming begins by connecting with a greater network of racialized artists, some of whom may not have the platform she currently does.

“It’s finally starting to feel like, instead of telling promoters and spaces what to do, we can finally give women of colour, queer women, trans women, non-binary women a platform that will slowly change that dynamic.

“I don’t even have to say I’m booking a non-white tour. It’s just so easy for me to find talented people who don’t get recognized or highlighted as much. The incredible thing about reaching more people is that I have the ability to bring up others, just as others have brought me up.”

