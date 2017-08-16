Jazz Cartier's collab with Mike Will Made-It is finally here

× Expand Matt Williams Jazz Cartier Jazz Cartier

Last February when we interviewed Jazz Cartier for his first-ever cover story, he'd just returned from Los Angeles where he'd worked with producer-to-the-stars Mike Will Made-It on some new tracks.

The result has finally arrived.

Nobody's Watching, a release for Red Bull Sound Select, is full of the Toronto hip-hop star's signature dark, murky atmospherics and laid-back, hooky choruses. It's one of his first productions without his go-to local producer, Lantz.

"It was good for me to get out of my element and not be afraid but be uncertain for the first time," he told NOW about the collaboration. "I'm so used to knowing what to expect when Lantz and I are together. This was eye-opening."

The song is part of a two-track digital release that also includes Make A Mess, featuring Ro Ransom, out August 23.

Since our cover story, Cartier signed to Capitol Records and has made jaws drop thanks to his insanely energetic live performances (we're talking jumping from food trucks at WayHome). His debut studio album, Fleurever, is forthcoming.

Listen to Nobody's Watching below:

×

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto