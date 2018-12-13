Jennifer Castle reflects on the highs and lows of 2018

× Expand Cash Honey

JENNIFER CASTLE and JEREMY DUTCHER at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Saturday (December 15), doors 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca.

Jennifer Castle released one of our favourite albums of 2018 with Angels Of Death, and while she soaks in the year-end list love, she's got one more local concert before the calendar refreshes. It's a strong 1-2 bill, with Jeremy Dutcher, who also released one of our favourite albums of 2018.

Castle's music is filled with wisdom and emotionally authentic self-reflection, and so is her personality. And so when we asked for the highs and lows of her year, she gave us more than the usual ranked list (though she did give us an unranked one) and "I should read more" New Year's-style resolutions. What she gave us was an honest look back at the challenges that go along with accolades, the reality of being a working musician in the age of the algorithm, and why a song's meaning doesn't stay fixed to the year it was made, or even the person who made it. Her biggest high, she says, was watching her son turn 10 and celebrating a decade of motherhood.

Read the singer/songwriter's reflection below, followed by her picks for the top three albums of 2018, in no particular order.

"This year has been an amazing year with tons of really intense challenges. Releasing new work doesn't necessarily get easier the more times you do it, I've learned – maybe I'm getting more insecure as I get older? I feel like I need to remind myself always that poetry and songwriting is an abstract art. I don't want all references to necessarily lead back to me and my daily life, which is far away from the imagined world of song. I am understanding that in an internet-driven world we expect clear linear truth from our language, but poetry is a free realm where things can have many different meanings at once and that's what I like about it.

"Learning to distance myself from the meaning of the song feels like a mode of survival as the content mill often wishes to excavate the song like its buried meanings are static, while it's still sort of a living thing, with each listen alive again, manifested between the ears that are listening to it, running through the brain of another, the rhythm experienced by a body that isn't mine.

"I recorded Angels Of Death with a band, for the most part, and I've been able to play live with most of the same cats who recorded it. Everyone has really busy lives and the more we go on, the more sacrifices we make to make time for art and music and the lifestyle it asks of you; leaving a lot and being away, fragmented yet fun, homebodies roaming Europe, etc. And, you know, financially it's not easy, so I feel very grateful to get to do it, and that I get to commune with such ace musicians and conjure up a feeling, expressing it together in time, with laughs and good company for the long rides.

"I want to get, be, and stay free in 2019."

Jennifer Castle's top three albums of 2018 (unranked)

1. New Chance: It Says New Chance

"Elevating and inspiring dance music with good, deep, fresh messages. Makes you dance!"

× <a href="http://newchance.bandcamp.com/album/it-says-new-chance">It Says New Chance by NEW CHANCE</a>

2. Isla Craig: The Becoming

"Deep cuts from the incomparable and pitch-perfect Isla Craig."

× <a href="http://islacraigpleasence.bandcamp.com/album/the-becoming">The Becoming by Isla Craig</a>

3. U.S. Girls: In A Poem Unlimited

"Strong and fierce."

×

@nowtoronto | @trapunski