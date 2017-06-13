Local hero: Queer Songbook Orchestra's Shaun Brodie

× Expand Samuel Engelking Queer Songbook Orchestra's Shaun Brodie

Sometimes rejection is a gift.

In 2013, trumpeter Shaun Brodie gave up music. The instability of freelancing and playing in other people’s bands had taken its toll. Fascinated by the countless untold backstories in music history, he decided to pursue journalism. He wanted to make radio documentaries so he could explore music without the pressure of making a living from it.

But Ryerson University rejected his application.

Though he was confused about where to turn next, an idea began to percolate: the Queer Songbook Orchestra.

“I had just started to notice the queer backstories in music,” he explains from his Toronto home. Over dinner and in collaborations with friends and musicians, the vision began to fall into place, and in 2013, QSO debuted at the now closed art gallery Videofag.

From iconic songs that speak to the queer experience to famous records by closeted gay musicians, QSO expands and enriches the American Songbook by exploring music through a queer lens.

Before QSO’s June 21 show at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre featuring Cris Derksen, Beverly Glenn Copeland and Gentleman Reg, Brodie spoke to NOW about celebrating Canada 150 by showcasing voices that were once on the margins.

QSO’s Buddies show will “reflect on the experiences of LGBTQ2s artists in this country.” What will that look like?

The idea came about because we are playing Ottawa’s Canada Scene Festival, which the National Arts Centre is hosting around Canada’s 150. [Our] idea was a collaboration with prominent queer artists. We would play their material, and it would be an opportunity to explore queer experiences and queer truths on a national stage.

I’m 38 and remember the 125th celebrations in 92. I was very deeply in the closet at that time, and I don’t think that the Queer Songbook is something that would have found a home in celebrations of Canada 125.

I agree.

At the Ottawa show we’re working with Carole Pope, Lorraine Segato, Beverly Glenn Copeland and Gwen Benaway. The show is going to be co-hosted by Mark Tewksbury and Stephen Jackman-Torkoff, who is part of the core group of the Queer Songbook. He’s our house poet and storyteller. So we took the concept of the Ottawa show and transferred it to Buddies, with different collaborators – apart from Glenn.

It’s the idea that with so much attention around Canada 150, a lot of celebrations might ignore some of the realities of Canada. We want to pay attention from the queer perspective. If we’re looking back at the last 150 years, it hasn’t all been that pleasant from the Indigenous perspective or the queer perspective or lots of different angles. There are problematic parts to the history – not that the show will be super-dark. We want to give queer artists an opportunity to have the stage, perform their own songs, tell their own stories and talk about their own experiences. Our experiences are queer Canadian experiences, so it’s a reflection of that.

The featured artists are all amazing.

Cris Derksen is a First Nations cellist and wonderful musician who is super-busy! We’re really fortunate that it worked out to have her for this one night.

Beverly Glenn Copeland is American-born but has lived in Canada since the mid-1960s. He’s such a compelling and interesting person. He’s continued to work on music – children’s music and other works – but hasn’t really been performing his material for almost 30 years. So his show will be his first time revisiting this material [his self-titled 1970 album and 1986’s Keyboard Fantasies, which was reissued by Invisible City Editions].

Long-time singer/songwriter Gentleman Reg was part of the Three Gut Records collective and hasn’t performed as Gentleman Reg in four or five years. He has an amazing catalogue of songs. I’ve wanted to incorporate him into the Queer Songbook for a while.

In the past three years, what has been your standout experience?

We went to Calgary and played the opening night performance at the High Performance Rodeo. We were in this beautiful theatre [and] k.d. lang was in the audience that night.

Wow!

Knowing k.d. lang was watching us was totally unforgettable. And not only was she there, but we opened with Constant Craving. And because we have stories [woven into] these songs, we had a story for Constant Craving, a personal one that a friend contributed.

It’s about him growing up in Gander, Newfoundland, not having any real reference points for this queerness that you’re starting to realize is part of you. But then k.d. lang came out and Constant Craving came out and he heard it on the radio and knew she was a lesbian and just really latched onto it. But he was too scared to go to the record store and buy it because he would be associated with something that was gay and he didn’t want to be seen at the small-town record store – where he knew everyone – buying this record.

So instead he would just call the radio station to request it. They weren’t playing it, so he would call again and again, like every day until they did. He had a blank cassette and was ready for whenever they played it. Finally they played it and he recorded it in his room and his spirit was filled with the song. It was such a tender, beautiful but also funny story about this burgeoning queerness in this young boy.

She stayed through two sets of our show and hung out just to say hi and I asked her if it was ok, us doing the song and the story. And she was like, “Yeah, it was cool. I really dug it.” And she said about the show, “It was like a trip through the queer jungle.”

[Another highlight was] that very first night at Videofag when we just went for it and didn’t know what it was going to be. If the 14-year-old me in Regina had known I would one day be in a venue in Toronto called Videofag leading a 12-piece queer ensemble, exploring these stories in front of an audience…. It made me realize how far I had moved from that scared kid. It was quite a moment. And at that time I had no idea what was coming.

Like what?

The elder show we did at Buddies this time last year, where we invited four queer elders to tell stories of their queer experiences and pick songs to weave through their narratives.

More funding to do projects. This collaboration with Buddies – it’s our third year doing shows at Buddies during queer Pride.

We just did an album, Part-Time Woman, with Vivek Shraya. Vivek came out as trans last year and wrote this album reflecting on her experiences. It’s quite a beautiful record and I’m really happy with how it turned out. The album release show is at the AGO on July 7.

Is QSO what you hoped for in those early days?

Absolutely. It’s more than I imagined.

×

