On the set of Weaves' new music video

The day is hot, hot, hot – and there's no air conditioning in the cramped live/work loft near Bathurst and King where Weaves are shooting a video. It's for their forthcoming single, Shithole, from their long-awaited debut album, which dropped in June via Buzz.

A few standing fans push the humid air around.

But none of the assembled crew members, led by video director Trevor Blumas (also of Doomsquad fame), complains, especially since Weaves singer Jasmyn Burke has it worse, good-naturedly lip-synching along to the super-catchy song for hours beneath blistering lights and a series of towering, multi-coloured wigs.

During a sandwich break, and under the watch of a threatening squirrel ("Squirrels and pigeons are my number-one fear," Burke says), the hugely inventive Toronto sludge-pop band's frontperson talked to NOW about making videos in the digital age.

Why did you choose Shithole as the next single?

It's one of our favourite songs on the new record. It's easy to digest. We're only home for two weeks, and the song lends itself to a lower-budget, fun, casual video, even though we're doing these extravagant looks, from ultra-glamour to me with a nylon on my head to my face smudged with makeup. It's like a deterioration of myself.

Is it weird to be the only band member in the video?

Yes! And to not have the guys (Zach Bines, Morgan Waters and Spencer Cole) cheering me on. But they're all away right now.

In the cycle of songwriting, recording, promotion, touring, etc, where does making videos rank for you?

Kind of low. They're important, but people are going to be watching them on YouTube or on their phones, so you don't need a big budget. They're still an element, but not the focal point of a record coming out any more. Unless you're Adele, most bands aren't getting a million hits. But they do help people figure out who you are, and offer a 3D version of you. That's important to the process. Press shots don't really explain us very well.

Videos require bands to think about image whether they want to or not. What is Weaves going for?

Mostly we try to work with creative people we trust. We've seen Trevor's work with Doomsquad and trust what he'll do. For me as a woman, I care about being a confident person. And from the beginning, doing our press shots covered in various materials, we've cared about creating a world that's different than the day-to-day. I've always dressed a little bit strange and like things that are flamboyant and large, so why not insert that into the music and videos? Image is important, but it has to be natural and not gimmicky. We care about the music first and the visuals after.

Any special plans for the album release party?

I wanted to have a light show or an installation, but I don't know if I have time. Balloons, maybe? My mom has invited 40 to 50 family members, more than I'm comfortable with. It's so nerve-racking. They're aged 20 to 70. Both my grandmas are coming. They're all surprised I'm doing music, because I was an extremely shy kid – like, non-communicative. I'm still awkward in day-to-day situations, but in music and especially onstage I'm okay.

Here's the video for Tick:

