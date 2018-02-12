Photos: the Black Liberation Ball showed off the vitality of Toronto's ballroom scene

Competitors from all over North America walked, vogued and brought face, body and attitude to Harbourfront Centre's Black History Month extravaganza

by

Kuumba is Toronto’s longest-running Black History Month celebration, and the jam-packed month of events hit its apex with the Black Liberation Ball on Saturday, February 10 – an event with so much demand that Harbourfront Centre had to move it to a bigger venue at 245 Queens Quay West at the last minute.

As the fabulous finale to the Journey To Black Liberation symposium – which took place Friday and Saturday – the competition was a testament to the present vitality of ballroom culture in Toronto and beyond. Fierce competitors from all over North America took part in categories like Runway, Body and Best Dressed for cash prizes, but Vogue Performance brought the most contestants, each dressed in an all-black look inspired by the Black Panthers.

It was an electrifying extravaganza of pageantry and glamour, while also a celebration of Blackness in all its forms and the indispensable contributions of LGBTQ+ cultures and subcultures.

Check out photos of voguers, runwayers, sex sirens and costumes representing Haitian history, the power of Black Magic, Cher from Clueless and more.

It gave us life, and it will give you life, too.

