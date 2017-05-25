Is sexual violence the bedrock of the Western rock canon?

× Expand Ebru Yildiz Ebru Yildiz PWR BTTM

I got to the Smiling Buddha a little late that Monday night, so PWR BTTM’s opening set was already in full, raucous swing: Liv Bruce and Ben Hopkins were drenched in glitter and soaked in light.

They weren’t the ones I’d come to see. It was 2015, late November, and Mitski was headlining, on the heels of Bury Me At Makeout Creek. I’d been looking forward to shouting along to Townie for weeks.

I’d given PWR BTTM's Ugly Cherries album a cursory spin earlier that day in preparation for the show. I’d liked it well enough. But here, in the dark, watching Ben howl at the moon, feeling every riff of Liv’s guitar echoing off the thin walls, the songs took on new life. New urgency, vitality, feeling.

I shuffled back to the merch table between sets, bashful, gushing praise. They complimented my tie, my blue button-down. “You look handsome,” they told me. There were hugs. I bought a sweatshirt.

I saw them at Lee’s Palace the following April – selfies at the merch table, more hugs – and again at the Silver Dollar Room last October. I lived for these shows – danced, sang, got sweaty, felt safe.

Their upcoming gig at the Velvet Underground, scheduled for Friday (May 26) and cancelled after Hopkins was accused of rape, would have been my fourth.

Betrayal of this magnitude is a rare thing. I still can’t wrap my head around it, not quite. As details of the allegations emerged, and as PWR BTTM were sanctioned into disappearance, I floated in a dissociative fog. I hoped it was a dream.

Days prior, I’d turned down an employment opportunity because the organization happened to employ a man who had raped me. I’d been calling battered women’s hotlines in tears, desperate for an opportunity to speak to somebody, anybody, who might believe me. That old wound, newly reopened, was still raw. Hopkins’s deceit rubbed salt in it.

I’m reassured by the music industry’s swift and unequivocal rallying around Hopkins’s alleged victims. I am, truly. But I’m devastated to even have to write the word "victims" here. To know that someone I’d admired so greatly wasn’t who they claimed to be.

And as the dust settles, I find myself enraged. Enraged that the reaction against PWR BTTM is a singular, unique event. Enraged that countless other abusers continue to record music and play shows, shielded, perhaps, by the privilege of being cis, of being straight.

Enraged that Fall Out Boy are currently on their seventh album cycle, even though bassist Pete Wentz openly dated a 15-year-old, and his bandmates allowed it to happen, and they released platinum-selling, award-winning albums on which she was the focus – and always depicted as a crazy, lying bitch.

Enraged that Mac DeMarco filmed pornography in the presence of minors and unapologetically admitted to doing so, but still sells out all his tour dates, still counts on Pitchfork to bless his musical offerings with an affectionate 7.9.

Enraged about Bowie and Elvis and Chris Brown and R. Kelly and Iggy Pop and Steven Tyler and Chuck Berry and Jimmy Page and John Lennon and Phil Spector (although he, at the very least, will remain in prison no matter how many male pop critics lionize him and ignore the women who enabled him to make his name).

And when I think about this in these terms, when I consider that sexual violence may just be the bedrock of the Western rock canon... god.

The reassurance, the devastation, the rage – it all fades to fatigue, and I can only feel exhausted.

