No, Queens of the Stone Age have not suddenly gone pop

× Expand Andreas Neumann Queens of the Stone Age

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE with ROYAL BLOOD at Budweiser Stage (909 Lake Shore West), Saturday (September 9), doors 7 pm, all ages. $40-$75. ticketmaster.ca.

Queens of the Stone Age had a feeling that working with Mark Ronson wouldn’t sit well with some of their fans. It turns out they were right.

“I try not to read a lot of reviews or social media stuff because it doesn’t matter if some guy in Alaska doesn’t like it, or...” Michael Shuman trails off and lets a beat go by before picking back up.

“Yeah, some people are fucking pissed.”

I’m talking to the QOTSA bassist as he drives to rehearsal in Los Angeles, gearing up for a tour around their seventh studio album Villains (out now on Matador).

Having the British musician best known for Uptown Funk, his 2014 hit with Bruno Mars, produce the new album evidently sent a signal to some fans that one of the last remaining mainstream rock bands was “going pop.”

“It’s pretty funny, once you hear the record. Most of the songs are five or six minutes long,” says Shuman. “How could we have been making it to be played on the radio?”

Still, Villains is the most fun and upbeat the band has sounded in years. Lead singer/guitarist Josh Homme sings about dancing and, in videos, dances while singing. It’s not Uptown Funk, but it’s definitely crowd pleasing.

It’s also the most band-oriented QOTSA album since 2002’s Songs For The Deaf, the last featuring Homme’s howling, braid-bearded bandmate Nick Oliveri as a full-time member. Homme has been the only consistent player since. But Shuman, Troy Van Leeuwen and Dean Fertita have now been in the band for more than a decade, and with the more recent addition of drummer Jon Theodore, Shuman says this is “maybe the strongest Queens have ever been as a band.”

Where most QOTSA albums have featured a long list of guest stars from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons to Elton John, Villains is just those five guys banging it out in studio, straight to tape.

“I don’t think there were even any digital tricks,” says Shuman. “That sound we’ve got on the album, that kind of tight, drum-exploding-its-own-skin thing, that’s just putting the mic where you want it.”

Despite the full-band focus, Homme – the seemingly nine-foot tall, ginger-headed greaser – is the only guy in the band you’re going to recognize on the street. He’s a walking caricature of a certain conception of rock ’n’ roll, and he has no time for the implication that the genre is dying (he apparently threatened a record exec for even suggesting it to him).

Homme has mastered the lost art of pairing catchy melodies and swaggering riffs, and that’s made him an in-demand collaborator for old-guard legends – too in-demand for his suddenly stable band.

“Right after Era Vulgaris [in 2007] we wanted to get right in the studio and make the next record, then Josh called me one night and was like ‘Hey man, I’m really sorry but John Paul Jones wants to go make a record, so we’re going to have to push it,’ ” Shuman recalls of Homme’s 2009 one-off Them Crooked Vultures project (also with Dave Grohl).

“And then we were going to make Villains right after the last album tour and it was ‘hey man, Iggy Pop wants to make a record, sorry.’” (The 2016 collaboration, Post Pop Depression.)

QOTSA rose from the ashes of stoner metal titans Kyuss in 1998 and has thus been misunderstood, almost from the beginning, as a heavy, macho band. Lest we forget Homme chose the moniker over Kings of the Stone Age to avoid sounding too dudely.

“I remember the first time I heard the band, I thought ‘oh cool, he’s singing soft and sweetly over heavy riffs.’ That’s what made it so great,” remembers Shuman. “For people not to understand that by now – maybe you just didn’t understand the band to begin with.”

richardt@nowtoronto.com | @trapunski