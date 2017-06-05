Record Swap-Meet lets local collectors get rid of excess albums – or buy new ones

× Expand Ryan Bonwick

RECORD SWAP MEET at Artscape Youngplace (180 Shaw), Sunday (June 11), noon-5 pm. Participation to sell/swap: $10 for first crate, $5 each additional crate. All welcome to peruse and buy for $3 entry. facebook.com.

To no one’s surprise, vinyl is still doing brisk business in Toronto after experiencing a revival a few years ago.

Record Store Day attracts lineups at virtually every participating retailer. Sunrise Records has replaced all of the empty HMV locations in a bid to get vinyl to the ’burbs. A bitchin’ metal-only shop, Stained Class, has opened on Queen West. And twice a year we get a record show at the east end’s Estonian House Banquet Hall. Throw in garage sales and antique shops and there’s no shortage of ways to spend your money on vintage wax.

Ryan Bonwick is an avid crate-digger who frequently scours local shops and attends record shows. The one thing he hasn’t found is a satisfactory way to unload his surplus of no longer desirable vinyl. So he’s taken it upon himself to organize a DIY record swap-meet.

“I have an overflow from years of collecting records and find I get a lack of return from off-loading those to an actual record shop,” Bonwick explains. “I’m looking to either exchange unwanted items for ones I do want, or just get rid of them in a manner that doesn’t make me feel bad.”

He’s never organized an event like the one he’s hosting this week. In fact, he’s never been to a swap before. But the “illness of record collecting,” as he calls it, convinced him to branch out and see if he can give the city’s vinyl lovers a new kind of outlet.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the easiest way [to unload records],” he says. “It’s an experiment to see if this type of model would work, in an effort to get rid of excess albums – for me, anyway.”

Part of Bonwick’s “problem” as a collector is what led to the swap: he continues to accumulate the same hard-to-find LPs in a bid to find the right copy, specifically one as close to mint as possible. The swap will help him to purge his extra copies of Buddy Holly’s 1958 eponymous album, for example, while allowing someone who seeks a copy to acquire it for a reasonable exchange.

“If it’s something I seldom or never come across, if it’s listenable even with blemishes and if the price is right, I tend to pick it up,” he says. “I upgrade. I start with a poor condition copy, get an okay one, then a better one, and so on until I’m satisfied. Then I’m stuck with four copies of the same record.”

Vinyl has become a lucrative business for resellers. Second-hand shops like Parkdale Platters and Shortstack Records have done well supplying us with coveted gems, and of course there is also Discogs, the extensive online marketplace with almost every record you could ever imagine for sale or trade.

Bonwick hopes to offer an environment where fellow collectors can meet up, hang out and search for that white whale record together.

“You never know what you’re gonna find when it comes to records,” he says. “It can be in the most bizarre place imaginable. There can be a pile of records somewhere, and you’ll be amazed at what you find in it.

“And I would say that every time I go to a record shop or record show, I end up in conversation with someone. Record enthusiasts are passionate about collecting and not afraid to share that passion.”

