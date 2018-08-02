Scalpers cash in on benefit show for Danforth shooting victims

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek Patrons lineup outside the Danforth Music Hall in May 2017.

Tickets for Billy Talent’s TOronto TOgether benefit concert sold out within minutes on August 1, but are now appearing on other websites for up to eight times the original price.

The show, which takes place at the Danforth Music Hall on August 11, was organized after the a mass shooting on July 22 on the Danforth resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl and left many others injured.

The concert will be hosted and headlined by rock band Billy Talent and feature other Canadian artists including City and Colour and PUP, with all proceeds going to the #TorontoStrong fund via the Toronto Foundation in support of the victims.

Ticketmaster, the official seller, removed their resell option for this show but tickets, which were originally $50, immediately started appearing on resale websites. The highest listing was found on SeatGeek for a ticket for about $420.

× Expand Asking prices for tickets to Billy Talent's benefit concert are as high as $699.99.

One Kijiji user made a post in search for a pair of tickets to the show with this description:

“Looking to get tickets to this show for face value. All of you selling tickets to a CHARITY show for over 3 times the face value should be ashamed of yourselves. Let actual fans see the artists they love. If you have kindness in your heart, and some tickets to let go, let me know.”

Hiked up prices for the show can be found on many other popular resale sites as well including eBay, where a seller has posted a pair for $700, or $350 a piece, ScoreBig, with listings up to $282 each and StubHub, with tickets going for the equivalent of $350 in Canadian dollars.

After NOW inquired about why they were reselling tickets for a benefit show at such a price, one Kijiji user selling a pair for $600 replied: “It’s my job. Same amount goes to charity no matter who buys the tickets. They could have charged more and given more to charity. I believe they have agents, managers, lawyers, and accountants working for them that can all figure out this 'demand' thing people talk about."

Really, scalpers?

cultureintern@nowtoronto.com | @OliviaaBednar