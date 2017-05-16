Six Toronto songs we're digging right now

× Expand Fiver

FIVER Mouser (Idee Fixe)

Simone Schmidt’s new Fiver album, Audible Songs From Rockwood, is a work of loose historical fiction that grapples with big and vital questions of settler colonialism, patriarchy, mental illness and the prison industrial complex. If that sounds impenetrable, there’s also a dancing cat.

Mouser, a song written from the perspective of a woman imprisoned in Kingston’s Rockwood Asylum for the Criminally Insane in the 1800s for trying to chop the head off a cat with an axe, shows off the bluegrass chops of the Lonesome Ace Stringband as well as Schmidt’s thoughtful, empathic songwriting.

There’s a lot to digest in this album, and it’s rewarding if you do, but this video, shot and edited by Meg Remy of U.S. Girls, is a tasty snack on its own.

Fiver plays Likely General (389 Roncesvalles) on May 25, St Andrew by-the-Lake Church (Toronto Island – to be relocated) on May 26 and Array Space (155 Walnut) on May 27.

× Expand Mouth Congress

MOUTH CONGRESS Tactile (independent)

A couple of years ago, Paul Bellini and Scott Thompson reminded the internet of their Kids in the Hall-era punk band when they casually uploaded about 30 Mouth Congress albums to Bandcamp. It felt like a missing link in Toronto’s punk, comedy and queer history of the 80s and 90s, but with so much music suddenly available, it was hard to know where to start.

Last week, the duo gave a tour through their discography to Nick Flanagan at Bandcamp Daily, unearthing some provocative, hilarious and profane gems. The stuttering, lo-fi almost-anthem Tactile is a good entry point. Thompson says, “If it was properly recorded, it could have been a hit.... It’s basically about me and Paul being little gay kids and feeling like freaks and poets, and wanting to go out and change the world.”

× Expand Claire Harvie Bernice

BERNICE David (Arts & Crafts)

Robin Dann and her band of Toronto’s most underrated musicians keep it soft and slow on David, a song she calls an ode to sadness. An unwavering character story of depression, it reveals layers of beauty in its skittering drums, smooth-as-butter vocals and mesmerizing keys. It’s sad as hell, but there’s optimism in it. You need the lows to feel the highs.

Bernice play Field Trip at Fort York Garrison Common (250 Fort York) on June 3

× Expand Daniel Romano

DANIEL ROMANO Modern Pressure (You've Changed)

Daniel Romano is a little less country, a little more Dylan on the title track to his upcoming Modern Pressure, but he’s taking the same self-consciously retro approach to bluesy rock & roll Americana as he did to roots. He’s like Lana Del Rey dressed in plaid. A horn section presumably cribbed from an old Willie Nelson song swells while -Romano drawls, spinning a hook you’ll have in your head for a while: “React to it at your leisure, modern pressure.”

× Expand GOVI

GOVI FEATURING CLAIRMONT THE SECOND Just Move (independent)

Clairmont the Second proved himself a staunchly DIY auteur in the model of Chance the Rapper on the self-produced Quest For Milk And Honey (recently re-released by Black Box Music). But he’s been showing off his versatility with wide-ranging collaborations like his recent guest spot on Del Bel’s pysch-noir Do What The Bass Says.

On Just Move, he stretches his elastic flow beyond his own jazzy production to match Ajax producer GOVI. Ever the old soul, the teenaged Toronto wonder uses an upbeat house beat to rhapsodize about the old days when kids used to dance at parties. Jump on board now. Clairmont’s about to blow up.

CARES State Trooper Award Ceremony (& Options)

Now for some harsh noise relaxation therapy. That’s how British Torontonian artist James Beardmore describes his work in CARES, and you can hear it in State Trooper Award Ceremony. The song has an inquisitive-sounding, almost call-and-response synth line that gradually gets covered in distortion until your headphones start screaming “cchhhhhbbbbrooooooiiiin.” Buried underneath is a “sad rave” melody, but you’ll have to listen carefully to find it.

