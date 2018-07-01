Smoke Dawg reportedly killed in shooting on Queen West

Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg has reportedly died following a daylight shooting at Queen West and Peter Street earlier tonight.

CP24 reports that witnesses heard multiple gun shots ring out near Cube Nightclub on a busy strip in the Entertainment District shortly before 8 pm on Saturday. Two male victims and one female victim were rushed to hospital and one of the male victims later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Though police have not identified the deceased, artist and Smoke Dawg's friend Mustafa The Poet confirmed on social media that the 21-year-old MC had died. "The worst day of my life, I somehow keep finding a new worst," he wrote on Twitter. "Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven."

Fellow rapper and collaborator Puffy L'z took to Instagram to pay tribute, as did Drake, who posted a few words on Instagram along with a photo of himself performing with Smoke Dawg on stage.

"All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating," the hip-hop star wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke."

× Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) July 1, 2018

× Drake via his IG story. RIP Smoke Dawg 💔 pic.twitter.com/xRnKVZzncX — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 1, 2018

Local news outlets are reporting that the suspects may have fled the scene in a black SUV or white car. A graphic video of a victim lying on the pavement surrounded by bystanders was also making the rounds on social media. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Along with Puffy L'z and Safe, Smoke Dawg was part of a rising group of rappers from the downtown neighbourhood Regent Park called Halal Gang. He scored a viral hit three years ago with the song Still and later collaborated with French Montana and Skepta. Smoke Dawg started generating international buzz when he brought out Drake and Skepta during a concert in London, England in February 2017. He went on to open on Drake's Boy Meets World European tour. Just prior to that, NOW named him one of our hip-hop artists to watch.

Earlier this week, Smoke Dawg released the song Fountain Freestyle and was prepping to put out his debut full-length project, Struggle Before Glory, later in the year.

NOW has reached out to Smoke Dawg's management for comment.

Story is developing

