Meet StarStatus, the winner of our NOW Star contest

× Expand Samuel Engelking

STARSTATUS and ALCORDO, MALAK, SCOPE, DEL and ALFIE at the Painted Lady (218 Ossington), Saturday (May 12), doors 7 pm. $8 or CMW wristband. cmw.net.

Ever since she was a kid, people have been telling Bianca Clarke she’s going to be a star. If you search through her YouTube, where she’s been uploading dance and hip-hop videos since her early teens, you can hear people yelling it at her as far back as a decade ago.

So it makes sense that she uses the name and even more sense for her to be the winner of our inaugural NOW Star competition, which has netted the Toronto singer/rapper/dancer/songwriter a CMW showcase at the Painted Lady.

“I always tell people, if you want to know why I have that name [StarStatus], just come to a show,” Clarke says over the phone from Ajax, where she lives. “That’s my response every time.”

There are lots of chances to do that. “I’m basically a slut when it comes to performing,” she jokes.

Onstage, her multi-hyphenate skills are on full display: she’s as comfortable in chest-pumping bravado rap mode as she is crooning hooks and keeping the energy high with as much dancing as she can do. (More on that later.)

Like Cardi B, whose Bodak Yellow she’s remixed, StarStatus is building her fan base as much through her personality as her music. She’s extremely active on SnapChat and Instagram, where her charisma jumps through the screen. “My realness, as they like to say,” she laughs.

Her pace slowed long enough for her to finish her upcoming 10-track project, Aura, set to drop at the end of this month. But the deceleration wasn’t exactly by choice.

In 2015, Clarke got into a motorcycle accident in Jamaica so bad that, due to lack of medical resources, the country’s doctors planned to amputate her leg. Three different airlines declined to fly her home with such severe injuries, so she had to appeal to the Canadian embassy. It took a miracle surgery to save the leg and years of rehab for Clarke to learn to walk again. And though she’s re-injured her leg twice, she’s never let it stop her from making music.

“It’s slowed me down the last few years,” she says, “but it hasn’t stopped me at all. I know I only have one good leg, but I still like to dance a lot.”

The song Clarke entered into the NOW contest, We Deh Yah, is a personal anthem and a Toronto anthem – “like we here, I’m here, we coming on that,” she describes.

×

Her collaboration with local producer/rapper Rich Kidd, 6 Like, also reps the city. (He’ll be playing the song with her at the Painted Lady.)

But Clarke thinks she’d get more love if she were in the States, where, in her experience, the locals are easier to coax out to shows, and where “they even know who the hell I am.”

But she’s confident Toronto will catch on, too.

“My time’s coming,” she says. “It’s now.”

richardt@nowtoronto.com | @trapunski

In addition to performing at Canadian Music Week, StarStatus will receive prizes from the following promotional partners: