Where are all the women film score composers?

× Expand Megan Terriss Janal Bechtold

What do the most famous film score composers – John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Maurice Jarre, James Horner – have in common?

They’re all men.

It’s a pattern that dates back hundreds of years (see: Mozart, Bach, Beethoven) and one that Canadian women composers are actively working to correct.

As festivals like NXNE and CMW pledge gender-balanced lineups by 2020, new initiatives strive for gender parity on music industry boards of directors, and pop stars like Tegan and Sara call out the glaring discrepancies of representation in technical fields, women composers are also fighting sexism in their industry.

A new research study by the Screen Composers Guild of Canada (SCGC) exposes the bleak reality of working as a woman composer in Canada.

Released earlier this week, the report found that in 2016, 15 per cent of screen composers in Canada were women, while men earned eight times more than women in screen composing revenues. Over the past decade, the proportion of royalties received by women compared to men has steadily declined.

Janal Bechthold, a Toronto-based composer and chair of the SCGC’s women composer advisory council, says part of the problem is how the lack of high-profile female composers affects hiring practices.

“With very few female role models at the top level, when producers, filmmakers and people in hiring positions are thinking about who would be a suitable composer, there’s an unconscious bias [against] women.”

The gender imbalance in the industry manifests in ways beyond pay gaps and representation. The report found that 61 per cent of women surveyed witnessed gender-related discrimination.

Bechthold says she’s been sexually harassed at networking events – which are a crucial way to meet filmmakers and producers – and has shown up to what she thought were business lunch meetings with male filmmakers only to realize they had thought it was a date. She’s also heard of women being overlooked for action or fantasy film scores because “they thought a man would be more appropriate because it’s a ‘masculine’ genre.”

× Expand Sarah Bodri Laura Barrett

While Toronto composer and indie singer/songwriter Laura Barrett says she doesn’t feel she’s faced blatant discrimination, she has seen the effects of the gender gap. When she participated in the Slaight Music Residency at the Canadian Film Centre from 2014 to 2015, only one of her many music mentors and instructors was a woman: Lesley Barber, who composed the score for Manchester By The Sea.

“The fact that women are severely under-represented in the industry means we don’t necessarily know what we’re missing out on – we’re not in as many directors’ minds as an option because they don’t know we’re out there,” says Barrett. “Unfortunately, it’s an accurate perception that film composition is still a boys’ club.”

Indeed, statistics back her up.

According to the Center for Study of Women in Television & Film’s annual report, The Celluloid Ceiling, which tracks women’s employment in Hollywood, only three per cent of the top 250 grossing films of 2017 were scored by women. In the 82-year history of the Academy Awards, only eight women have ever been nominated for best original film score and only two women have won: Rachel Portman for Emma in 1996 and Anne Dudley for The Full Monty in 1997.

Rather than trying to join the boys’ club, the Alliance for Women Film Composers created its own club. The L.A.-based non-profit advocates for women via its directory of women composers, throws networking events and organizes showcases of the scores of women composers working in Hollywood.

Bechthold wants to help create a similar movement in Canada. She has plans for a series of events where producers and directors can connect with female composers, and workshops where established composers can evaluate emerging composers’ reels and pitch packages.

Meanwhile, Toronto women are finding ways to make moves in an industry stacked against them.

Barrett co-starred in and co-scored Toronto-based Sarah Goodman’s 2014 feature film, Porch Stories, which plays at the Christie Pits Film Festival on Sunday (July 1), with co-star José Contreras. Riffing on the film’s intimate atmosphere, the score originated from Barrett and Contreras’s jam sessions on acoustic guitar and kalimba.

Barrett also worked on Peter Lynch’s dramatic film Birdland, released earlier this year. Working again with Contreras, she wrote a “disorienting synthscape with ambient loops and neo-noir jazz interludes.”

× Expand Agatha Kaspar

Originally from Toronto and now based in L.A., composer Agatha Kaspar is also breaking out. She recently scored Toronto director Mark Raso’s Kodachrome (which premiered last year at TIFF and was acquired by Netflix), starring Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen and Ed Harris. Keeping with the film’s premise about a road trip to the last shop that develops Kodachrome film, Kaspar’s indie rock score was recorded in a vintage studio with analog equipment.

Since moving to L.A. in 2014 and joining the Alliance for Women Film Composers, Kaspar feels more supported in her career and inspired to make hiring women her mission on her own projects.

“In the last year with the #MeToo Movement, a lot of agencies and unions have been more conscious about the situation women face, whether it’s gender representation or any form of harassment,” says Kaspar. “The political energy has helped ignite that. From a personal perspective, I’ve seen a lot of change.”

