The Come Up Show's Adulis "Chedo" Mokanan predicts five Ontario artists ready to break

Kennedy Rd. plays The Come Up Show's 10th anniversary party tonight at Adelaide Hall.

THE COME UP SHOW 10TH ANNIVERSARY with 11:11, ADRIA KAIN, KENNEDY RD and EMANUEL at Adelaide Hall (250 Adelaide West), Thursday (November 30), doors 9 pm. $18-$30. ticketfly.com.

When Adulis “Chedo” Mokanan started The Come Up Show in 2007 at Western University he was a frustrated 20-year-old wondering why the hip-hop music he loved wasn’t being played on the radio.

“As soon as I started the show, I was blown away by the amount of talent I was discovering in the Canadian indie scene,” he says.

Now, as the podcast/live radio program/music publication/live concert company celebrates its 10th anniversary, he’s startled by the mainstream acceptance and popularity of both the genre in general, and, more excitingly, of artists breaking out of Ontario.

“I can tell the difference in attitude in music fans from Canada,” he says. “People are much more open-minded and willing to give a chance to a new artist from our country.”

The Come Up Show filled a hole with its deep-dive interviews with artists both local and international, and with the door now open, Mokanan says he’s not planning on stopping anytime soon.

“My goal is to inspire the next generation of artists and people in general. Now that people are open to listening, we are in the position to direct and curate through the noise.”

There are few people in the Canadian hip-hop scene with more of an ear to the ground than Mokanan, so we asked the interviewer/unabashed booster to choose some Ontario hip-hop and R&B singers who we should check out. Two of them, Kennedy Rd. and Emanuel, are playing the Come Up Show’s 10th Anniversary party tonight (November 30) at Adelaide Hall alongside 11:11 and Adria Kain.

Below are his picks and why he thinks they could be next (and there’s always a next).

Kennedy Rd.

The Scarborough singer’s light and airy voice puts you in a state of euphoria. Drawing comparisons to Jhené Aiko, her sultry songs about love, life and relationships have something for everyone.

Saudin

Degrassi star turned R&B singer (editor’s note: nah, that could never work), Saudin has already made some big moves in just a year of his music career. With two EPs already out this year, his downtempo vibes make the perfect soundtrack for your chill nights.

Ralph

Toronto-based Ralph has the sound that the city’s been missing. With a unique 80s synth-pop and disco vibe, her songs are a nostalgic trip. She’s created her own lane.

Maurice Moore

The 20-year-old Ottawa singer/songwriter is fresh off the release of his album The Amber Room. The project shows his very versatile sound, switching seamlessly between sultry ballads and rapping.

Emanuel

London singer Emanuel’s sound is a fusion of pop and R&B. He idolizes Frank Ocean, and the comparison works. Just check out Medicine, a song you’ll repeat for days. It’s just the beginning.

