The best Toronto Jazz Festival concerts for 2018

× Expand Bettye LaVette plays Monday (June 25) at Koerner Hall.

This year’s Toronto Jazz Festival is an embarrassment of riches. Taking place from June 22 to July 1, the festival boasts one of its best lineups in years. Favourites like Gregory Porter return, as do Béla Fleck & the Flecktones in a reunion of their original line-up (Victor Wooten, Futureman and Howard Levy) and the legendary Herbie Hancock, whose eclectic style reverberates far beyond jazz.

There are also free shows throughout Yorkville by CeCe Winans, Macy Gray and Shakura S’Aida, just to name a few. Here are some standouts to check out.

ROM Friday Night Live: Jazz Club

Featuring Clairmont The Second, Jazz Money, Anomalie, Holla Jazz, the Woodshed Orchestra and others

It’s called Jazz Fest, sure, but this festival edition of Friday Night Live will let you experience everything from hip-hop to global folk songs to electronic without traipsing through the city. Save those feet for dancing at the museum. Notably, charismatic Toronto Juno- and Polaris-nominated rapper Clairmont The Second will be playing with a jazz band.

Friday (June 22) at the Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen’s Park), 7 pm. $17 adults, $15.50 students/seniors. rom.on.ca.

×

Larnell Lewis Band

More than just a member of Snarky Puppy, Larnell Lewis is quickly becoming one of Canada’s most celebrated drummers. He’s just released In The Moment, which shows off his deep connection to jazz and fusion via his Afro-Caribbean roots.

Saturday (June 23) at Cumberland St. Stage (115 Cumberland), 5 pm. Free.

×

Seal

Dipping into the classic American songbook has become a well-trod path for artists shifting from radio stardom to more “mature” crowds, with varying degrees of success. Seal has successfully brought his distinct vocals and graceful style to classics on his latest release, Standards. And you never know, he may just whip out Kiss From A Rose for fans missing his 90s alt-pop.

Saturday (June 23) at Sony Centre (1 Front East), 8 pm. $65-$110. ticketmaster.ca.

×

Tara Kannangara

This local Juno-nominated trumpet player is becoming known for unpredictable musical flights of fancy that freely draw from jazz, pop, electronic-synth and even musical theatre. Get ready for a journey.

Sunday (June 24) at Cumberland St. Stage (115 Cumberland), 2:30 pm. Free.

×

Bettye LaVette

Blues icon Bettye LaVette is the perennial comeback kid. Never one to return without surprises, her latest, Things Have Changed, is a collection of Bob Dylan covers. LaVette was not deeply familiar with Dylan’s work prior, but her reworks should wow sceptical fans – her remarkable finds somehow finds new dimension in material that’s been re-interpreted countless times. Catch her at this blues revue.

Monday (June 25) at Koerner Hall (273 Bloor West), 8 pm. $40-$50. rcmusic.com.

×

Eliana Cuevas

Lush rhythms and deep roots in Latin jazz define the gorgeous sounds of this gifted Canada-by-way-of-Venezuela vocalist, singer/songwriter and bandleader. Cuevas is bound to deliver a show that’s utterly hypnotic.

Tuesday (June 26) at Cumberland St. Stage (115 Cumberland), 12:30 pm. Free.

×

Snarky Puppy

The past few years have seen Snarky Puppy go from a collection of wildly talented on-the-road unknowns to one of the buzziest outfits in jazz-fusion. Expect a high-energy, eclectic show.

Tuesday (June 26) at the Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), 7 pm. $45-$55. ticketmaster.ca.

×

Zara McFarlane

The East London jazz/soul singer/songwriter has a voice filled with stories. Her haunting Open Heart put her on the map in 2014 but she’s still, surprisingly, an underground gem. She’s a must-see for those who appreciate a stunning storyteller.

Wednesday (June 27) at Cumberland St. Stage (115 Cumberland), 8:30 pm. Free.

×

Cécile McLorin Salvant

The Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist has one of the most powerful voices to come around in years. Think the sophistication of Nat King Cole and elegant sweetness of Ella Fitzgerald. For jazz fans, McLorin Salvant has been a long time coming.

Wednesday (June 27) at Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre (427 Bloor West), 8:30 pm. $35-$45. ticketpro.ca.

×

Holly Cole

Holly Cole is back with her first studio album in five years, Holly, and her return is hotly anticipated. Drawing from classic tunes, she’s bound to do what she does best: bring stunning artistry to beloved, well-known material.

Thursday (June 28) at Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre (427 Bloor West), 8:30 pm. $40-$50. ticketpro.ca.

×

music@nowtoronto.com | @chakavgrier