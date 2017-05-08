Video premiere: Blue Rodeo's I Can't Hide This Anymore

× Expand Blue Rodeo

Blue Rodeo enlisted a recent OCAD grad student to direct their new video for the perky single I Can't Hide This Anymore, premiering below.

First-time director Shelby Fenlon masterminded the fun-loving video, which finds the Toronto country-pop horsing around a bare-bones set dotted with cacti as they croon and strum the catchy, upbeat ditty.

“It was surreal to shoot with Blue Rodeo,” said Fenlon. “I love that such an established band was willing to take a risk on a young director and lo-fi video concept. They were up for pretty much everything – except the pink bedazzled suit – and there were a lot of laughs on the set.”

The resulting footage has an almost Super 8 or VHS quality to it, and considering all the smiling, it appears that Fenlon was able to keep the fun quotient high on set. I Can't Hide This Anymore is the third single from 1000 Arms, the band's 15th studio album and which was released in late October.

According to singer/guitarist Jim Cuddy, working with new blood gave the long-running Toronto band a creative boost.

“We've made many videos and it's difficult to get these old dogs riled up,” says Cuddy. “This video not only got us excited to see the footage but we all liked the way we looked so much, we adopted it for the stage. Fun, creative and energizing. Wonderful director and crew.”

You can see how the video's aesthetic translates to the stage on August 19 at Budweiser Stage. The just-announced show continues Blue Rodeo's tradition of playing the Lake Ontario stage (formerly the Molson Amphitheatre) each August. This year's gig is notable for its inclusion of longtime friends and collaborators The Sadies, Oh Susanna and Skydiggers.

Tickets are $20-$89.50 and go on sale Friday (May 12) at noon. ticketmaster.ca.

×

carlag@nowtoronto.com | @carlagillis