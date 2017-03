Field Trip and NXNE unveil partial lineups: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Feist

More summer music festivals have partially unveiled their lineups.

Two of the city’s biggest indie acts are headlining the fifth edition of label Arts & Crafts’ Field Trip at Fort York: Broken Social Scene and Feist. Last year, BSS confirmed that they’ve been working on their first new album in seven years. It’s also been six years since Feist released her Polaris Prize-winning Metals, so expect new material from her soon as well.

Other acts at Field Trip include French rockers Phoenix, A Tribe Called Red, BadBadNotGood, Thundercat, Portugal. The Man, the Pharcyde, Cloud Nothings, James Vincent McMorrow, Timber Timbre, Tei Shi and Overcoats.

Field Trip takes place June 3 and 4. Weekend passes are $125, or $200 for VIP, and single-day passes $80, or $130 for VIP.

Later the same month, on June 23 to 25, North By Northeast returns to the Port Lands with Passion Pit, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Bleachers, Cold Specks, Sleigh Bells, Twin Peaks, the Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli and more. Enhancements to the Port Lands event include a comedy tent, carnival rides and art installations. Early bird three-day passes are $125 (VIP $220.

Events at Port Lands are part of the larger festival taking place June 16-25 at venues including Club Land and Game Land. Expect more programming announcements soon. nxne.com.

More just announced shows

Ricardo Villalobos, Amir Javasoul Coda doors 10 pm. codatoronto.com. March 18.

Billy Moon, WHOOP-Szo, Fresh Snow, Co/ntry at Horseshoe 8 pm, $10. March 22.

Senses Fail, Counterparts, Like Pacific, Movements at Mod Club doors 6 pm, $23. ticketfly.com. March 24.

Long Winter: Deliluh, Leanne Simpson, Protruders, Bonnie Trash, Doom Tickler, Bunny, HEX Toronto, Clamaglamza, Midge, Joel Eel and Sistem at Gladstone Hotel 7 pm, all ages. $10 or pwyc. torontolongwinter.com. March 24.

Hotnuts with Diviniti, DJs Produzentin & Das Hussy at The Garrison doors 10:30 pm, $10-$15. March 25.

KeithCharles Spacebar, The 25th HR at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. March 29.

Kare, Sexton, Karim Olen Ash, Kaspr at Bambi’s doors 10 pm. March 30.

Nicole Moudaber, Addy, Chris Larsen at Coda doors 10 pm. March 31.

Mackenzie Ziegler, Johnny Orlando at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $30. ticketfly.com. April 2.

Art Of Anarchy, Never Say Die at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, $37.50. ticketweb.ca. April 6.

Day N Daze, Stinkbox at Coalition 8 pm, $10. ticketfly.com. April 6.

Calvin Love, Invasions, Canyun at Silver Dollar doors 9 pm, $9.50. ticketfly.com. April 7.

Owen Pallett at The Great Hall doors 8 pm, $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 8.

Your Boy Tony Braxton at The Baby G doors 9 pm, $10. ticketfly.com. April 8.

Soul Clap at Coda doors 10 pm, $20-$25. codatoronto.com. April 8.

Rosetta, Ancress, Respire at The Garrison doors 8 pm, $12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com. April 9.

Lil Peep at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, all ages. $17.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketweb.ca. April 11.

Solomun, Sam Haze B2b Night Vision, Gera Maison at Mercer doors 7 pm, $60. capturegroup.electrostub.com. April 13.

The Districts at The Garrison doors 9 pm, $15. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 14.

Blank Banshee, Eytan Tobin, Stefana Frat at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm, $15. ticketweb.ca. April 14.

Papa Roach at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $38.50-$48.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 18.

The Balconies, Ivory Hours, New Love, The Kerouacs, Goodnight, Sunrise at Adelaide Hall Canadian Music Week. Doors 7 pm, $12. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. April 19.

Danko Jones at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, $28. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketweb.ca. April 19.

Dag Nasty, Trigger Happy, Dragged In at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, $27.50. ticketweb.ca. April 21.

Green Velvet at Rebel (Noir) doors 10 pm, $14. ticketmaster.ca. April 22.

Fred Penner at Lula Lounge Canadian Music Week. Doors 2 pm, $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 23.

Ron Sexsmith at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm, $36. ticketmaster.ca. April 28.

Del Bel, Saxsyndrum at The Great Hall doors 9 pm, $12.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. April 29.

Blood Ceremony, Biblical, Red Mass at Silver Dollar doors 9 pm, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 29.

Screaming Females at The Garrison doors 8 pm, $15.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 2.

Brokeback at The Garrison doors 9 pm, $10. ticketfly.com. May 5.

Father John Misty at Royal Alexandra Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$79.50. ticketking.com. May 5-6.

Chastity at The Baby G doors 9 pm, $10. -ticketfly.com. May 6.

Lea Michele at Massey Hall 8 pm, $45-$49.50-$99.50. masseyhall.com. May 6.

Close Talker, Lost Cousins at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $10-$13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 11.

The Jesus And Mary Chain at Massey Hall 8 pm, $39.50-$69.50. ticketmaster.ca. May 12.

Paul Oakenfold at Uniun 10 pm, $20-$25. ticketmaster.ca. May 12.

CJ Ramone at Horsehoe doors 9 pm, $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 13.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Dinosaur Pile-Up at Hard Luck doors 7 pm, $20. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 17.

Wavves, Post Animal at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm, $20.50. ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. May 18.

Adult at Velvet Underground Doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. May 20.

The Revolution at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, $49.50-$100. rotate. On sale March 10. com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 21.

Sylvan Esso, Lucy Dacus at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, $22.50. ticketfly.com. May 23.

Astronautalis at The Cave doors 7 pm, $13.50. On sale March 10. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 26.

CBC Music Festival: Serena Ryder, Walk Off The Earth, Keys N Krates, Ruth B, William Prince, Scott Helman, Bobby Bazini, Austra, BROS, Sarah Slean, Alx Veliz, IsKwé, RALPH, Valley at Echo Beach gates 1:30 pm, all ages. $39.50. cbcmusic.ca/festival. May 27.

Jason Aldean, Chris Young, Kane Brown at Budweiser Stage 7:30 pm, $30.50-$95.20. ticketmaster.ca. June 2.

Field Trip Music Festival with Broken Social Scene, Phoenix, Badbadnotgood, Feist, A Tribe Called Red, Portugal The Man, Thundercat, James Vincent McMorrow and more at Fork York Garrison Common doors 8 pm, passes $80-$200. On sale March 10. fieldtriplife.com. June 3-4.

Girlpool at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm, $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 5.

Ha Ha Tonka, Trapper Schoepp at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm, $10. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 7.

John Moreland, Will Johnson at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm, $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 10.

Alexisonfire at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $49.50-$59.50. ticketmaster.ca. June 18 (all-ages), 19, 21 and 22.

Darryl Hall & John Oates, Tears For Fears at Air Canada Centre 7 pm, $31.75-$146.25. ticketmaster.ca. June 19.

Kungs Maison at Mercer doors 10 pm, $20. ticketweb.ca. June 16.

Teenage Bottlerocket, Oh My Snare, School Damage at Hard Luck doors 8 pm. $16. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 23.

Pokey Lafarge at Horseshoe doors 8 pm, all ages. $22.50. -ticketmaster.ca. July 2.

The Moody Blues at Sony Centre doors 7:30 pm, $89.89-$202.89. ticketmaster.ca. July 6.

Boston, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $25-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca. July 11.

Ride at Massey Hall 8 pm. $40-$65. masseyhall.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 17.

Cockney Rejects, The Strike, The Brass, Class Assassins, King Cans, Dirty Work at Velvet Underground doors 9 pm, $25. ticketweb.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 21.

Korn, Stone Sour, Skillet, Ded, Yelawolf at Budweiser Stage doors 5 pm, all ages. $39.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca. July 25.

Depeche Mode at Air Canada Centre 8 pm, all ages $59.50-$149.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 3.

Elbow at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, $45-$59.50. On sale March 10. ticketmaster.ca. November 6.

