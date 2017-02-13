Frank Ocean, Solange and Imagine Dragons to play WayHome Festival

Frank Ocean, Imagine Dragons, Flume, Justice, Solange, Marshmello and Vance Joy are performing at the third edition of the WayHome Music and Arts Festival.

Other acts on the lineup include Schoolboy Q, Tegan and Sara, The Shins, Constantines, Jazz Cartier, Daniel Caesar, Andy Shauf, Danny Brown, Tanya Tagaq, Mitski, PUP, Death From Above 1979, Noname, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires, Charlotte Cardin, Louis the Child, Banks, Jahkoy, Mura Masa and Dashboard Confessional.

WayHome takes place from July 28 to 30 at the Burl's Event Creek Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. The site is located about 90 minutes north of the city.

Last year, the event attracted 40,000 concertgoers with a lineup that included Arcade Fire, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem and FKA Twigs. The festival's success has forced the long-running Hillside Festival to move weekends and drawn opposition from a local residents' group called Save Oro.

See the full list of announced acts below. More artists will be added to the bill.

