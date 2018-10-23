Fucked Up and Metz join forces to support Toronto Overdose Prevention Society

× Expand John Londono

Fucked Up have played some all-time great Toronto benefit concerts and, hot off their recent packed-and-sweaty release party at the Horseshoe for their new album Dose Your Dreams, they've announced another one. They'll be joined by Metz, a kindred spirit local band who also mix ear-splitting volume and a willingness to stretch out into non-traditionally-punk genres. And opening the show will be Witch Prophet, a similarly boundary-breaking soulful R&B singer. Plus: a DJ set from Meg Remy of U.S. Girls. A dream local lineup.

Put on by Not Dead Yet, the all-ages show is in support of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, whose precarious safe injection sites have recently been made official by the Ontario government – but the red-tape filled solution, capped at 21 "consumption and treatment centres," remains a half-measure during the current opioid crisis. TOPS could still use the support, and these artists are providing it the best ways they know how: by playing what could be the barnburner of the year.

×

December 22 at the Opera House (735 Queen East). Doors 8 pm, all ages. $19.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapes.com

