Future concert moved due to flooding at Budweiser Stage

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Future performing at the Air Canada Centre in August 2016 as part of OVO Fest

The Future concert at Budweiser Stage is a washout.

The Atlanta rapper’s May 16 show at the newly rebranded outdoor venue has been forced to relocate due to high water levels.

“The unprecedented water levels of Lake Ontario continue to rise and as a result, the venue is experiencing a level of water intake that will jeopardize production of the concert and fan experience,” promoter Live Nation said in a statement. “Live Nation wants to ensure that fans receive only the best concert experience at the newly revitalized Budweiser Stage.”

The concert, which also features Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg and Zoey Dollaz, was to be the first show at Budweiser Stage since Live Nation changed the name from Molson Amphitheatre and began upgrading the concession areas.

It will now take place at Air Canada Centre on the same night.

Ticketholders will receive refunds at a point of purchase and will then receive a PIN code via email from Ticketmaster to re-buy the same number of tickets in a similar seat location at the ACC.

They can redeem the PIN codes between Saturday, May 13 at 10 am until Sunday, May 14 at 10 pm. Any remaining tickets will be available for the general public to purchase on Monday, May 15 at 10 am via Ticketmaster.

A media preview of the revamped venue scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.

Toronto experienced heavy rains over 48 hours on May 4 and 5 that caused flooding on the Toronto Islands and five beaches. The city restricted ferry service to Island residents and emergency personnel and prepared to close the Don Valley Parkway amid concerns the Don River would overflow. In total, Toronto received just over five centimetres of rainfall, according to Environment Canada.

The Chance The Rapper concert on May 24 is now the first show at Budweiser Stage.

× Oh no, my office is under water! 💧🌊🏊‍♀️ #ontarioplace #flood #budweiserstage #underwater A post shared by Vanessa (@sunny_vanessa) on May 9, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

× Waters so high ducks swimming on the sidewalk by the lake. #toronto #lakeontario #flooding #ontarioplace A post shared by Bryan Coburn Author (@bryancoburnauthor) on May 9, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

kevinr@nowtoronto.com | @kevinritchie