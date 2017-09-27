Gord Downie announces new double album, Introduce Yerself

× Expand Roy Thomson Hall | Jag Gundu Gord Downie at Roy Thomson Hall, October 21, 2016

Gord Downie has been impressively prolific since his terminal illness was diagnosed.

There's already been the 2016 Tragically Hip album Man Machine Poem, its accompanying tour, which was a national celebration, and Long Time Running, the documentary about it which premiered at TIFF. Downie also released the 2016 solo album Secret Path, which shone a light on Canada's shameful history of residential schools.

And that's not it. Today, Downie announced Introduce Yerself, a new double album with a whopping 23 songs. In Downie's words, "Each song is about a person." Introduce Yerself will be out October 27 on Arts & Crafts and is available for pre-order on Friday, September 29 via Arts & Crafts and Gord Downie.

The music was recorded quickly and spontaneously, over two four-day sessions in January 2016 and February 2017, with many of the songs recorded as first takes. Like Secret Path, the album is produced by Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew, who also co-wrote a number of the new songs.

Check out the trailer for Introduce Yerself below. Directed by Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, it features a clip of Downie singing a new song that, though very brief, shows off all the music's essential qualities: sparse and stately, poetic and specific (and specifically Canadian). It looks like it's going to be a powerful album.

Check out the tracklist and album art below:

1. First Person

2. Wolf’s Home

3. Bedtime

4. Introduce Yerself

5. Coco Chanel No. 5

6. Ricky Please

7. Safe Is Dead

8. Spoon

9. A Natural

10. Faith Faith

11. My First Girlfriend

12. Yer Ashore

13. Love Over Money

14. You Me And The B’s

15. Snowflake

16. A Better End

17. Nancy

18. Thinking About Us

19. The Road

20. You Are The Bird

21. The Lake

22. Far Away And Blurred

23. The North

× Expand Gord Downie Introduce Yerself

