Gordon Lightfoot to close out Massey Hall in June: Just announced Toronto shows

Gordon Lightfoot has played Massey Hall more than any other artist – “over” 166 times according to Canadian Press, which probably means that’s just where we’ve lost count. As the historic venue gets ready to shut its doors for two years and a $129-million nap, who could better put it to bed?

The 79-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter legend will play two shows, June 29 and 30, before the hall goes dark until 2020.

This decade alone, The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald singer has played Parliament Hill for Canada 150, been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and outlived his own obituary, so this will just be the latest bullet point on his overflowing CV.

Massey Hall has yet to announce other twilight programming, but this is a promising start.

What’s Neil Young up to?

June 29 and 30 at Massey Hall (178 Victoria), 8 pm. $tba. masseyhall.com.

Austra Velvet Underground doors 9 pm. $tba. December 14.

The Discarded, Left by Snakes, Ethel and The Mermen, Michael Dent Tells Stories The Baby G doors 9 pm. $8. December 16.

Common Deer, Blue Sky Miners, A Fellow Ship Lee’s Palace doors 6:30 pm. $11.50. ticketfly.com. December 22.

Goth Girl, Shelf, Possession Upon Compulsion, Transient Girl The Baby G doors 8 pm. $7 or pwyc. December 22.

Future Peers Holiday Give-a-Thon, Audrey, DJ Jerk Chicken The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10 at door proceeds to jack.org. December 28.

New Year’s Eve at Nathan Phillips Square Final send-off for TO Canada With Love with DJs and live electronic music, a skating party and fireworks at midnight. 8 pm, all ages. Free. toronto.ca/newyearseve. December 31.

Bovine NYE Banger: Pkew Pkew Pkew, The Filthy Radicals, Backthrow, Sweet & Lowdown Bovine Sex Club doors 9 pm. $10-$12. ticketfly.com. December 31.

Y2K NYE: Fawn Big Canoe, DJs Caff & Grouch The Baby G doors 9 pm. $20. y2kparty.net. December 31.

A Blue Note New Year’s: Brownman Ali & His Akoustic Quartet Remix Lounge 8:30 pm. $45-$70. NewYearsEve.Brownman.com. December 31.

CHRIS and DIANA’S NEW YEARS EVE EXTRAVAGANZA!: Diana Braithwaite, Chris Whiteley, Donovan Locke Hugh’s Room Live doors 7 pm. $50-$55. hughsroomlive.com. December 31.

The Nude Dogs, Thrifty Kids, Gold Pony, Triples, Fade Awaays Smiling Buddha Class Of 2018 series. 8 pm. $8.50. ticketfly.com. January 6.

The Nude Party, Brenda, Blind Matty, Kaleidoscope Horse, Deanna Petcoff Horseshoe Class Of 2018 series. 8:30 pm. $11.50. ticketfly.com. January 13.

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Cécile Doo-Kingué The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. January 13.

Lush Buffalo, WHOOP-szo, Hot Garbage, Iris, Tange Smiling Buddha Class Of 2018 series. 8:30 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. January 20.

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $12-$15. ticketfly.com. January 20.

A Tribe Called Red Danforth Music Hall Second and third show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $26.50. ticketmaster.ca. January 19-21.

G. Love & Special Sauce Horseshoe doors 7 pm. $29.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. January 21.

Fleece, Mayraki, Danielle Duval, Moscow Apartment Horseshoe Class Of 2018 series. 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. January 26.

The Soul Motivators, Tush, Sick Wicked & Nasty Lee’s Palace Class Of 2018 series. 9 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com. January 26.

Tiny Moving Parts, Mom Jeans, Oso Oso Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $18.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 3.

Starset, Grabbitz, Year of the Locust Opera House doors 6 pm, all ages. $28. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. February 7.

Of Mice & Men, blessthefall, Fire From The Gods, Cane Hill, MSCW Opera House doors 6 pm, all ages. $26. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. February 13.

American Nightmare, No Warning, Spiritual Cramp Velvet Underground 7 pm, all ages. $25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 22.

The Oh Hellos, Lowland Hum Mod Club doors 7 pm. $18. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. February 27.

Betty Who Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $25-$253. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. March 13.

Ella Vos Mod Club doors 7 pm. $17.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. March 13.

Iced Earth, Sanctuary, Kill Ritual Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm. $27.50-$70. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. March 26.

Billie Eilish Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $21. ticketfly.com. March 28.

Yo La Tengo Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $25-$35. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. March 31.

Cradle Of Filth Opera House doors 6:30 pm. $34.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 11.

Dweezil Zappa Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $44.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 16.

Juanes, Mon Laferte, Caloncho Massey Hall 8 pm. $tba. On sale December 8. livenation.com, masseyhall.com. April 29.

Khalid Echo Beach Second show added. Doors 7 pm. $69.50-$229.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. May 30 & 31.

Gordon Lightfoot Massey Hall 8 pm. $tba. masseyhall.com. June 29 & 30.

Eagles Air Canada Centre Second show added. 8 pm, all ages. $60.95. On sale December 15. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. July 15 & 17.

