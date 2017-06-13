Haviah Mighty cruises around Brampton in her Ignorant video

× Expand Neil Van

Rapper Haviah Mighty goes on a tour of her favourite Brampton haunts in the video for melodic banger Ignorant, the latest single to be released of her recent Flower City EP. The VSOPFilms-directed clip finds the MC – who is also a member of rap group The Sorority – hitting up popular late-night food spot Sonny’s, Gage Park, the LCBO and music shop Long & McQuade – where she also works.

In an email, she explained that Ignorant is about having strong opinions and essentially not caring about what others have to say about them:

“My journey is my journey and despite what others say about my journey, my thoughts, my views or my personality, I'm so sure of how I process my opinions – with the inclusiveness of research and education – that I could really give a flying fuck what anybody thinks. In a more broad sense, I think we as humans need to be able to separate other people's opinions from the way we live our lives! We should never manipulate who we are, what we do or what we believe for the support and/or respect of others, as it's never worth sacrificing oneself.”

Watch the new video below.

