Hot Tickets: Moneen, Long Winter, Dirkschneider and more

MONEEN, THE FULLBLAST Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Thursday-Saturday (January 5-7) Reunited Brampton emo rockers.

LONG WINTER w/ Han Han, M.I. Blue, Nautiluss, La Luna, Whimm, Queen Of Swords, Tough Age, Jessica Moss, The Magic and more Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West), Friday (January 6) Eclectic DIY music series.

PARTNER, THE SEAMS, LONELY PARADE, VEINS Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Friday (January 6) Dan Burke's Class Of 2017 series.

BIG PRIMPIN: DJS NINO BROWN, SAMMY RAWAL, MAX MOHENU Miss Thing's (1279 Queen West), Friday (January 6) Gay hip-hop party keeps on going.

LEILA DEY, DENISE DEION, TAMARA MADISON, MACK DAVIS, TRISH, KANE BLACK, DJ DARK NIGHT Adelaide Hall (250 Adelaide West), Saturday (January 7) Indie R&B.

SLAVE TO THE GRIND FEST w/ Siege, P.L.F., Gas Chamber, Deche-Charge, Die Choking, Ground, Beggin For Oxys, T.O.A.D., Not Down Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Saturday (January 7) Start the New Year off with grindcore.

WAX MUSEUM: DJS HANDSOME, TWIGG Dundas Video (831 Dundas West), Saturday (January 7) See more here.

DJ SKATE NIGHT: DJS A DIGITAL NEEDLE AND CYCLIST Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West), Saturday (January 7) Skate to disco with Beam Me Up DJs.

TITLE FIGHT, GIVE, WESTPOINT Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Sunday (January 8) Pennsylvania rockers.

DIRKSCHNEIDER, PHEAR Mod Club (722 College), Tuesday (January 10) Balls to the wall.

