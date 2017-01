Pickles Aid, Lee Ranaldo, Kings of Leon: hot tickets

× Expand Laura Barrett joins others at Pickles Aid benefit, Thursday (January 12).

PICKLES AID w/ Young Doctors In Love, Laura Barrett, Entire Cities, More Or Les Junction City Music Hall (2907 Dundas West), Thursday (January 12) Benefit for Wavelength founder Doc Pickles.

PRINCESS NOKIA, BAMBII, NINO BROWN Venue TBA, Saturday (January 13) Underground NYC rapper.

BELIEFS, VALLENS, PEELING, NYSSA The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Saturday (January 14) Toronto women in music concert.

LEE RANALDO, STEVE GUNN The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Saturday (January 14) Sonic Youth founder and hypnotic guitarist team up.

TUPPER WARE REMIX PARTY Opera House (735 Queen East), Saturday (January 7) Ladyworld EP release show.

CHRISTEENE, DJS PHILIPPE, SCOOTER MCCREIGHT Black Eagle (457 Church), Saturday (January 14) Gender-bending queer punk star.

PULP: PAPER ART PARTY WITH DJS EBONY, WASSERMAN Geary Lane (360 Geary), Saturday (January 14) Annual art party and fundraiser.

KINGS OF LEON, DEERHUNTER Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), Monday (January 16) Two southern rock bands, two different styles.

Get more Toronto concert listings here.