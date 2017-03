The Luyas, Little Simz, Wilco and more: Hot Tickets

× Expand The Luyas play Smiling Buddha, Saturday (March 11).

INC. NO WORLD The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Thursday (March 9) Indie R&B duo.

DEVENDRA BANHART, JOSIAH STEINBRICK Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), Thursday (March 9) Former freak-folk poster boy.

LITTLE SIMZ Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Thursday (March 9) British MC with a taste for fire.

DINOSAUR JR Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Friday (March 10) Veteran indie rockers.

THE SEAMS, ICE CREAM, KIWI JR Monarch Tavern (12 Clinton), Friday (March 10) Local jangle-psych supergroup.

POWER TRIP, IRON REAGAN Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Friday (March 10) Dallas thrash metal heavyweights.

GZA Opera House (735 Queen East), Saturday (March 11) Wu-Tang Clan's spiritual soul.

THE SADIES Royal Cinema (608 College), Saturday (March 11) Album release and music video shoot.

THE LUYAS Smiling Buddha (961 College), Saturday (March 11) Montreal band launches Says You LP.

MANY VISIONS: PLUMES DECONSTRUCTS THE MUSIC OF GRIMES, DAVID JONES Music Gallery (197 John), Saturday (March 11) See preview.

KRONOS QUARTET Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe), Saturday (March 11) Celebrated string quartet.

JENS LEKMAN, LISA/LIZA The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Monday (March 13) See preview.

THE FLAMING LIPS, CLIPPING Rebel (11 Polson), Monday (March 13) There should be inflatables.

DIVINE COUNCIL Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Monday (March 13) André 3000 mentees.

ALL THEM WITCHES Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Tuesday (March 14) Nashville psych rockers.

SUNN O))), BIG BRAVE Queen Elizabeth (190 Princes' Blvd), Tuesday (March 14) Drone metal in a nice theatre.

WILCO Massey Hall (178 Victoria), Wednesday (March 15) Jeff Tweedy & co.

