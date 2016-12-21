Hot Tickets: This week's must-see Toronto shows

× Expand Kevin Ritchie Darlene Shrugg play Bovine Sex Club, Thursday (December 22).

DARLENE SHRUGG, TOUGH AGE Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen West), Thursday (December 22) Standing Rock benefit show.

THE STRUMBELLAS, THE ZOLAS Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), Thursday-Friday (December 22-23) Local rockers cap off a breakout year.

BASEMENT REVUE: JASON COLLETT The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), Thursday (December 22) 10th anniversary gig promises star power.

COVER ME IMPRESSED w/ Sam Cash & The Romantic Dogs, Terra Lightfoot, Norman Blake, Brendan Canning, Repartee, Modern Space Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Thursday (December 22) Annual holiday food drive.

TIM MCCREADY'S X-MAS HOUSE PARTY w/ The Harp Twins, Possum, Good Enough Live Karaoke Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West), Friday (December 23) 159 Manning's holiday shindig.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX MUSIC FESTIVAL w/ Practice, Bedroomer Collective, Devontée, Jerk with DJ Bambii Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West), Monday to Friday (December 26-30) Underground acts take the Drake.

BWANA, CL, DJBOYZCLUB Bambi's (1265 Dundas West), Wednesday (December 28) Anime-loving DJ/producer.

LIDO PIMIENTA, PERSONS, POSTERBOY The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Thursday (December 29) Indie acts play Christmas food drive.

FUCKED UP, FAKE PALMS, TRIAGE, PEDESTRIAN Silver Dollar (486 Spadina), Thursday (December 29) Syrian refugee benefit show.

SHITMAS 2016 w/ S.H.I.T., Conman, Intensive Care, Mollot & Mil Spec Faith/Void (894A College), Friday (December 30) Perfect end to your shitty year.

TEENANGER, HOODED FANG, WHIMM The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Friday (December 30) Christmas food drive continues.

NEW YEAR'S EVE Various venues, Saturday (December 31) See party round-up.

MONEEN, THE FULLBLAST Lee's Palace (529 Bloor West), Wednesday to Saturday (January 4-7) Reunited Brampton emo rockers.

