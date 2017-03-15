Yes Yes Y’all, Björk Party, Wilco and more: Hot Tickets

× Expand Louise Burns Louise Burns

Wilco Massey Hall (178 Victoria), Thursday (March 16) Jeff Tweedy & co.

The Zolas, Louise Burns Opera House (735 Queen East), Thursday (March 16) Vancouver indie rockers.

Iskwé Rivoli (334 Queen West), Thursday (March 16) Ethereal pop singer/songwriter.

E-Saggila, CL, Burglar Bambi’s (1265 Dundas West), Thursday (March 16) Album release.

Martian Awareness Ball with Mary Margaret and Marcus O’Hara The Garrison (1197 Dundas West), Friday (March 17) 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

Björk Party: DJ Philippe, Leelando Mitchell, Charziie The Baby G (1608 Dundas West), Friday (March 17) Third annual tribute party.

Yes Yes Y’all with Matthew Progress, DJs Tasha Rozez, Lissa Monet, YYY crew The Nest (423 College), Friday (March 17) See preview.

Against Me! The Music Hall (39 King East, Oshawa), Saturday (March 18) Punk favourites play the 905.

Allah-Las, The Babe Rainbow Mod Club (722 College), Monday (March 20) Vibey West Coast psych.

Alina Baraz Velvet Underground (508 Queen West), Tuesday (March 21) Downtempo pop.

Folk Fights Back For Immigrants and refugees: Foggy Hogtown Boys, Slocan Ramblers, Jaron Freeman-Fox, Sarah Jane Scouten, Quique Escamilla, Kristine Schmidt, Abigail Lapell and more Tranzac (292 Brunswick), Tuesday (March 21) Benefit for Romero House.

Billy Moon, Fresh Snow, Co/ntry, WHOOP-Szo Horseshoe (370 Queen West), Wednesday (March 22) Straight outta Hamilton.

Michelle Treacy with Good Enough Live Karaoke Rivoli (334 Queen West), Wednesday (March 22) See preview.