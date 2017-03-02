SXSW embroiled in artist deportation controversy

× Expand shelbysdrummond via flickr

SXSW organizers are reportedly cracking down on non-sanctioned performances by international artists without work visas by threatening deportation.

A tweet shared by Felix Walworth of Tod Slant reveals the contract sent to artists detailing measures the Austin-based music fest will take to condemn performers. "SXSW will notify the appropriate U.S. immigration authorities," reads the contract.

The contract goes on to state, "accepting and performing unofficial events may result in immediate deportation, revoked passport and denied entry by US Customs Border Patrol at US ports of entry."

× After looking through this contract sent to me by sxsw I have decided to cancel Told Slant's performance at the festival pic.twitter.com/rI2Xv0duJl — Told Slant (@Felixixix666) March 2, 2017

South by Southwest founder Roland Swenson quickly responded to the controversy in an official statement to the A.V. Club writing, "violating U.S. immigration law has always carried potentially severe consequences, and we would be remiss not to warn our participating acts of the likely repercussions."

Swenson's statement makes mention of SXSW's opposition to the travel ban imposed by the Trump administration before insisting the current stipulations around showcases "has been in the artist Performance Agreement for many years."

Walworth announced via Twitter that he has decided to cancel Told Slant's performance.

Toronto bands scheduled to play at SXSW this year include Weaves, DVBBS, Twist, Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, Jessie Reyez and others. The festival runs from March 10-19.

@Shantal_Ot