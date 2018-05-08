J. Cole and Young Thug are coming to the Air Canada Centre

By now, “J. Cole went platinum with no features” has become a bit of a cliché, but two albums since the commercial breakthrough of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, he continues to thrive in his own trend-defying lane.

His fifth album, KOD, released last month, again has no features (except kiLL edward, which is just a pitch-shifted J. Cole), and is a full-length meditation on addiction. Again, it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, and also had the biggest streaming week for an album so far this year.

Now the North Carolina-born rapper is launching a massive tour in support of it that will bring him to the Air Canada Centre on October 4.

While it’d be fitting to see him go totally solo with no openers, he’s got a good running mate in Young Thug – another artist totally in his own lane, though it’s a less old-school, authentically minded one. A bit of a strange pairing, but a chance to see an artist as idiosyncratic as Young Thug in an arena is a cool thing.

October 4 at Air Canada Centre (40 Bay). $TBA. On sale May 12. livenation.com, dreamville.com.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Layten Kramer, Peach Pyramid, Omhouse, Quirks at The Baby G 8 pm. $10. May 27.

TONE Festival: Charles Gayle, Efrim Manuel Menuck, Jessica Moss, Fresh Snow, Joseph Shabason and others at The Baby G, Array Space, Burdock, the Jam Factory and Tranzac Festival pass $95, four show pass $55. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, circusbooksandmusic.com. June 3-22.

Divine (Gully Gang) at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $20-$25. ticketfly.com. June 7.

The Golden Dogs (last show), Ocean Potion, Forces, Airframe at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. June 9.

Chino Amobi, Myst Milano at The Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst doors 7:30 pm. $10-$18. -musicgallery.org. June 17.

Nessly at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17. ticketmaster.ca. June 17.

Blac Rabbit at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $11.50. On sale May 11. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 19.

Toronto Jazz Festival: Seal, Herbie Hancock, Betty LaVette, Alison Krauss, Snarky Puppy, Weaves and others at various venues torontojazz.com. June 22-July 1

Tonstartssbandht’s 10 Year Anniversary at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $10-$13. ticketfly.com. June 23.

Ciaran Lavery at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $12.50. On sale May 11. horseshoetavern.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 25.

The Dustbowl Revival at Hugh’s Room Live 8:30 pm. $20-$25. hughsroomlive.com. June 26.

Mother Mother, Little Destroyer at Lee’s Palace June 30 date added. Doors 8 pm. $40. ticketfly.com. June 28-30.

Remember Sports, Nadine at The Baby G 8 pm. $11. ticketfly.com. July 4.

Jiants at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $TBA. July 5.

The Suitcase Junket at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $11.50. On sale May 11. horseshoetavern.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 10.

Healy at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. On sale May 11. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 12.

Dent May, Shannon Lay, Tange, Valois at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $9.50. ticketfly.com. July 16.

Vacationer, Sego at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $18.50. On sale May 11. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 17.

Rayland Baxter at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $17.50. On sale May 11. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 24.

Bane’s World, Michael Seyer, Inner Wave at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. July 26.

Summer Salt, Hot Flash Heat Wave, The Symposium at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 31.

Bazzi at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. August 4.

Tommy Youngsteen: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $18.50. horseshoetavern.com, ticketfly.com. August 17.

The Hold Steady at Horseshoe Constructive Summer 2018 tour. Doors 8:30 pm on September 12-13 and 9 pm on September 14-15. $47.50 per show, $190 for all four. On sale May 11. ticketfly.com. September 12-15.

Waxahatchee, Anna St. Louis, Night Shop at Bloor Street United Church 8 pm. $20. On sale May 11. ticketfly.com. September 15.

Neko Case, Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down) at Danforth Music Hall September 25 show added. Doors 7 pm. $41.50-$60.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 24-25.

HYUKOH at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm, all ages. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. September 26.

Saint Sister at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $13.50. On sale May 11. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 27.

Jade Bird at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $TBA. On sale May 11. ticketweb.ca. October 2.

Jean-MIchel Blais at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketmaster.ca. October 3.

J. Cole, Young Thug at Air Canada Centre $TBA. On sale May 12. livenation.com, dreamville.com. October 4.

Phil Collins at Air Canada Centre $TBA. On sale May 15. ticketmaster.ca. October 11.

Gallant, Jamila Woods at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale May 11. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. October 30.

Roky Erickson at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $30.50. On sale May 11. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 5.

An Evening with the Julian Lage Trio at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 5.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto