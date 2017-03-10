Jahkoy hosting day-long Toronto residency on March 11

It's been a year since we last checked in with Jahkoy, a Toronto R&B/pop singer who parlayed success on Soundcloud into a deal with Def Jam. He has since released the EP Foreign Water and landed guest features from Schoolboy Q and Vince Staples, both of whom who remixed his single California Heaven.

This week, he dropped the video for the song and is taking a quick break from a tour with Kehlani to host a day-long residency at DAIS Creative Gallery (1196 Queen West) on Saturday (March 11). The event kicks off at noon with brunch and will feature guest DJs, guest performers, an interview and acoustic set at 3 pm and an evening performance.

Admission is free, but you must RSVP. Jahkoy will also be taking over NOW's Instagram to post updates throughout the day.

"During some off dates from touring around the world with Kehlani, I wanted to bring it back home to Toronto and share the energy I have received on the road and my EP Foreign Water directly with my fans and family in the city," he said.

Jahkoy will return to town with Kehlani on June 4 to perform at Rebel and he is playing the WayHome Music and Arts Festival, which takes place July 28-30.

Check out the video for California Heaven below:

