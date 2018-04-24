Janelle Monáe brings her Dirty Computer tour to Toronto: Just announced concerts

Janelle Monáe last came through Toronto for a free Panamania concert at Nathan Phillips Square in 2015, and she’ll finally be back for her own show on July 16 at Rebel.

Based on the buzzy rollout for her new album/“emotion picture” Dirty Computer, it’d be surprising if the next one wasn’t at an arena.

The video for Pynk, featuring her rumoured girlfriend Tessa Thompson pushing her head through the singer’s pussy pants, has given the world another priceless Monáe.

It’s also exposed a double standard of how we talk about Black sexuality in the age of pussy hats and “pussy grabs back."

As the former NOW cover star uses the Prince funk palette to bring unabashedly queer (though still frustratingly coy) pop to the masses, it feels like a matter of time before she goes from cult favourite to mainstream smash.

July 16 at Rebel (11 Polson). Doors 6:30 pm. $TBA (on sale May 2). ticketmaster.ca.

Wet Tuna, Tony Price & Friends, Ami Spears, DJ Scarlett Rose at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. May 6.

Grounders, Carl Didur, Champion Ski at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10-$13. ticketfly.com. May 19.

Superfruit at Mod Club doors 6 pm, all ages. $22.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. May 26.

Shortly, Many Rooms at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $12.50. ticketfly.com. May 28.

Bonjay, Too Attached at Drake Hotel The Diversity Tour. Doors 8 pm. $12-$15. ticketfly.com. May 28.

The Longshot, Frankie & The Studs at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $27.50. On sale April 27. ticketfly.com. May 28.

Aurora at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale April 27. ticketweb.ca. May 28.

Starro at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $16-$20. ticketfly.com. May 31.

Lulaworld Festival: Paloma Castro, Digging Roots, Yan Collazo, Ammoye, Valeria Matzner and others at Lula Lounge Various prices. lulaworld.ca. May 31-June 10.

Venus Fest presents: L Con, LAL, Pantayo at Jam Factory T.O. 8 pm. $14.53. eventbrite.ca. June 1.

Dundas West Fest – Dundas West, from Ossington to Lansdowne Free. facebook.com/DundasWestFest. June 1-2.

Home Brew 4 Year Anniversary: hey! dw, Dre Ngozi, Frustra at The Baby G doors 10 pm. $13. eventbrite.ca. June 2.

Ski Mask The Slump God at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. June 5.

Marcy Playground, Local H at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketfly.com. June 9.

Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 12.

Flasher, Dehd at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 13.

Aly & AJ at Phoenix Concert Theatre New date and venue. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $20. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. June 13.

Black Pistol Fire at Phoenix Concert Theatre One dollar from every ticket goes to the Humboldt Broncos. Doors 7 pm. $20-$25. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 15.

The Voidz at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $30. ticketweb.ca. June 22 & 23.

Mother Mother, LIttle Destroyer at Lee’s Palace O My Heart 10th Anniversary. Doors 8 pm. $40. ticketfly.com. June 28-29.

Anthony Green, Good Old War, Found Wild at Mod Club doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $24. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 6.

Immersion at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 10.

Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang at Budweiser Stage $39.50-$89.50. On sale April 27. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 13.

Janelle Monáe, St. Beauty at Rebel doors 6:30 pm. $TBA. On sale May 2. ticketmaster.ca. July 16.

Arcade Fire, Hamilton Leithauser at Budweiser Stage Hamilton Leithauser added. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $36-$100. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 22.

Deafheaven, Drab Majesty, Uniform at Opera House doors 7 pm. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 27.

The Alarm at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $26.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 31.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Phoenix Concert Theatre August 6 show added. Doors 7 pm. $29.50. ticketfly.com. August 6-7.

Toots and the Maytals at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $35.50-$45.50. ticketmaster.ca. August 10.

The Essex Green at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 11.

Olivia Gatwood, Joaquina Mertz at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. August 28.

Let’s Eat Grandma at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 7.

Zoso at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $20-$23. ticketfly.com. September 8.

Car Seat Headrest, Naked Giants at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $22.50-$27.50. On sale April 27. ticketmaster.ca. September 11.

Owl City at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6 pm, all ages. $25-$40. On sale April 27. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 15.

Joshua Hedley at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. On sale April 27. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. September 16.

Gary Numan, Nightmare Air at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $32.50-$50. On sale April 27. ticketfly.com. September 18.

The Proclaimers at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 23.

Neko Case, Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down) at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $50. ticketmaster.ca. September 24.

Simple Minds at Sony Centre doors 7 pm. $49.50-$89.50. On sale April 27. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 30.

Blood Orange at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$35. On sale April 27. ticketmaster.ca. October 1.

ZHU at Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. $45. On sale April 27. ticketmaster.ca. October 3.

Christine And The Queens at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $37.50-$47.50. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 5.

