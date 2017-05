Janet Jackson's tour is back on track post-baby: just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Janet Jackson, Unbreakable

Toronto was lucky enough to get a Janet Jackson concert in September 2015 on the pop icon’s on-again, off-again Unbreakable tour.

She would go on to cancel dates twice before announcing that she was postponing 75 shows until 2017 in ­order to “start a family,” as she cryptically put it.

Good news: she had a baby, a son named Eissa in January, at age 50. She is also divorcing Wissam Al Mana, the Qatari billionaire. “We are in court, and the rest is in God’s hands,” she said in a video shared on her website on Monday night.

Even better news: Jackson is resuming the tour as promised.

“Hey, you guys, it’s me Jan – just in case you don’t recognize me because I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” she says in the video before being interrupted by a voice off camera quipping, “More than a few.”

“Can you please be quiet, Randy? Nobody’s talking to you.”

Jackson goes on to say she’s changed the tour’s name to State Of The World. “It’s not about politics; it’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.

”The 56-city trek will kick off September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and wraps up December 17 in Atlanta. The Toronto show happens at the Air ­Canada Centre on November 2.

Doors 7 pm. $49.50-$145. On sale Friday (May 5). ticketmaster.ca.

More just announced Toronto shows

Rag ’N’ Bone Man Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. ticketfly.com. May 15.

Brothers of North, Blackie Jackett Jr Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm. $10. ticketweb.ca. May 24.

Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute Velvet Underground doors 9 pm. $20. ticketweb. June 3.

Meatbodies, Brenda, Hot Garbage Lee’s Palace 9 pm ticketfly.com. June 13.

Hooded Fang, Yamantaka//Sonic­ Titan, Hex Horseshoe Album release. Doors 8:30 pm. $13. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. June 15.

Carly Rae Jepsen & Toronto Symphony Orchestra Roy Thomson Hall 7:30 pm, all ages. $35-$99. tso.ca. June 17.

Queer Songbook Orchestra with Cris Derksen, Beverly Glenn Copeland & Gentleman Reg Buddies In Bad Times Theatre 8 pm. $14-$22. buddiesinbadtimes.com. June 21.

Violent Femmes Massey Hall doors 8 pm, all ages. $39.50-$65. ticketmaster.ca. July 8.

Yonatan Gat, The Highest Order The Garrison doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. July 8.

Jeff Rosenstock, Laura Stevenson Hard Luck doors 7 pm. $16.50. On sale May 5. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 11.

Jaymes Young Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $27.50. ticketweb.ca. July 25.G-Dragon Air Canada Centre 8 pm.$80-$249. ticketmaster.ca. July 30.

The OC: COvering Their Tracks Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. August 2.

Mew Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25. ticketfly.com. August 10.

Dean Brody, Tim Hicks, Carly Pearce Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm.$39.50-$75. ticketmaster.ca. August 24.

Vérité Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. On sale May 5. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 26.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Amanda Shires Massey Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$69.50. masseyhall.com. August 29.

UB40 Legends Ali, Astory & Mickey Massey Hall­ doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$99.50. ­masseyhall.com. September 5.

Thee Oh Sees Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$35. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 15.

Jay Som Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. September 16.

Decapitated, Thy Art Is Murder, Fallujah & Ghost Bath Opera House doors 7pm. $26.50. rotate.com, ­ticketfly.com, Stained Class. September 16.

Striker, Dark Tranquility, ­Warbringer Mod Club 8 pm. $29.50. ­enterthevault.com. September 18.

Afghan Whigs, Har Mar Superstar Opera House doors 8 pm. $35-$190. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 19.

Sacred Reich, Byzantine Opera House 7 pm. $28.75. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, Stained Class Records. September 21.

The Cranberries Rebel doors 7 pm. $55-$70. ticketmaster.ca. September 24.

ROn Pope, Ages & Ages, The Heart Of Opera House doors 7 pm. $20. ­ticketmaster.ca. October 1.

Future Islands Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.95-$59.95. ­masseyhall.com. October 6.

Aquilo Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. October 7.

Harry Styles Massey Hall doors 8 pm. $TBA. On sale May 5. masseyhall.com, ­ticketmaster.ca. October 4.

LANY Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 18.

The War on Drugs Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale May 5. $39.50-$59.50. masseyhall.com. October 21.

Fall Out Boy Air Canada Centre doors 6 pm, all ages. $35.50-$75.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 25.

Hamilton Leithauser, Courtney Marie Andrews Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $20.50-$29.50. On sale May 5. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ­ticketmaster.ca. October 30.

Janet Jackson Air Canada Centre doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$145.50. On sale May 5. ticketmaster.ca. November 2.

