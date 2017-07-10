JAY-Z brings his 4:44 tour to Toronto this fall: just announced

On his new album, 4:44, JAY-Z presents a compelling argument for Black excellence as financial success, suggesting that spending $9.99 on a Tidal subscription is a noble support of Black business.

Well, here’s your chance to donate another $200 to the cause: JAY-Z is coming to the Air Canada Centre on November 22.

By now, Hov’s got a catalogue loaded enough for at least two greatest hits shows, but it would be exciting to see him focus on the new album.

4:44 is one of his most personal, touching on the shame around his infidelity, his relationship with his family and the legacy he hopes to leave behind for his children. It’ll be interesting to see how the 47-year-old rapper translates that intimacy in an arena. You never know – the show could include a cameo from Beyoncé or even Blue Ivy.

JAY-Z is also in the midst of a public beef with Kanye West that’s about to enter the courts. But the consummate professional probably won’t go on his own 20-minute rant against his former friend/Watch The Throne partner.

Still, you can bet he has a surprise or two up his sleeve.

November 22 at Air Canada Centre (40 Bay), 8 pm. $39.50-$199.50. On sale July 14. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca.

Xuan Ye, Heraclitus Akimbo & Jason Doell, Brigitte Bardon’t, Zoe Alexis-Abrams & Johnny Spence, DJ New Chance at Tranzac doors 7 pm. $7. tranzac.org. -July 16.

Mbongwana Star, DJ Medicineman at the Great Hall 9 pm. $30, $20 adv. smallworldmusic.com. July 19.

The Hustle: Adam Bomb, J.O. Mairs, Made Wade, Rosie Monday at the Drake doors 9:30 pm. $15, $10 adv. universe.com. July 20.

The Blisters, The Retroaction, Dorval, The Slivers, Portland TV, Isolation Party at Horseshoe doors 7:30 pm. $8. July 20.

Carnival Ball & After-Party at Liberty Grand 6 pm, after-party from 10 pm. $160-$200, after-party $75. torontocaribbeancarnival.com. July 28.

The All-American Rejects at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $29.50. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. July 31.

Found Objects, Sommersaulter at D-Beatstro 8 pm, all ages. $5. July 31.

Baregyal: Caribana at Phoenix Concert Theatre 10 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca. August 3.

COZycaribana: DJ Big Jacks, Flexxgotnext, DJ Smartiez at Nest 10 pm. $15. August 3.

King & Queen Parade at Allan Lamport Stadium 7 pm. $20-$100. torontocaribbeancarnival.com. August 3.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival at Grand Parade Exhibition Place 8 am. $10-$100. torontocaribbeancarnival.com. August 5.

OVO Fest: Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Kranium, Charly Black, Ultimate Rejects at Echo Beach doors 4 pm, all ages. $65. ticketmaster.ca. August 5.

Electric Island: Civic Holiday: Jeremy Stott, Dam-funk, Nina Kraviz, Deetron, Kink, Jackmaster, Mano le Tough at Hanlan’s Point $56.79-$79.09. ticketweb.ca. August 7.

Moon King, Scott Hardware, DJ Ryan Spencer at The Baby G 9 pm. $10. -ticketfly.com. -August 11.

Møme at Velvet Underground 10 pm. $16. -ticketweb.ca. August 11.

Portugal. The Man at Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm. $40-$50. On sale July 14. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 18.

SZA at Phoenix Concert Theatre 8 pm. $29.50-$45. ticketmaster.ca. August 23.

Tommy Youngsteen: The Best of Bruce Springsteen at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 25.

AJJ at Hard Luck Second show added. doors 7 pm. $20.50. ticketfly.com. September 15 and 16.

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 19.

Alex Cameron at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $11.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 4.

Marilyn Manson at Rebel $65-$80. On sale July 14. ticketmaster.ca. -October 5.

Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy, the Spirit of the Beehive at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 7.

Deadmau5 at Enercare Centre On sale July 13. lotsofshowsinarow.com. -October 8.

Mayday at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $25-$30. ticketfly.com. October 10.

Pickwick at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 15.

Cults at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $23. On sale July 14. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 20.

LÉON, Wrabel at Velvet Underground 7:30 pm, all ages. On sale July 14. ticketweb.ca. October 23.

Tori Amos at Massey Hall doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $69.50-$99.50. On sale July 14. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com, masseyhall.com. October 30.

Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain at Opera House 7 pm, all ages. $26.50. ticketfly.com. October 31.

Niall Horan at Massey Hall 8 pm. $56.11. ticketmaster.ca. November 1.

Echosmith, Banners at Phoenix Concert Theatre 7 pm. $30.50-$50.50. On sale July 14. ticektmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 5.

Jay-Z at Air Canada Centre 8 pm. $39.50-$199.50. -On sale July 14. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 22.