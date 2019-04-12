Toronto concerts to catch this weekend: Jaymz Bee's Caravan of Music and more

Jaymz Bee's Caravan of Music

Musician, man about town and back-on-the-air Jazz.FM host Jaymz Bee takes his birthday very seriously. This year he’s throwing a massive fundraising event for Unison Benevolent Fund, which provides emergency relief services to Canadian musicians, and doing it at the picturesque Old Mill.

Jaymz Bee’s Caravan Of Music will fill 10 rooms with 20 musicians, including Tom Cochrane, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Jay Douglas, Andy Kim, Lily Frost, Joe Sealy and others.

“Several years ago I hosted a three-room party at Old Mill Toronto and it was hugely successful,” says Bee. “This time, I thought, ‘Why not take over the entire building?’ and Old Mill and Unison were up for the challenge!”

A $40 “passport” gets you into all of the rooms, each with a different show going on simultaneously. A fully stamped passport enters you into raffles at the end of the night.

Yes, this isn't technically a "weekend" event, but Bee has an answer to the question "why Monday?"

Monday (April 15) at the Old Mill (21 Old Mill, Etobicoke), 8 pm. $40, $200 VIP dinner. universe.com

Raven Chacon Mini-Festival

Works by and for Navajo composer Raven Chacon, featuring the world premiere of For Zitkála-Šá.

Friday to Sunday (April 12-14). The Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst. Doors 7:30 pm, concerts 8 pm. $13-$20, festival pass $30. musicgallery.org

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers

The Against Me! singer has some real Toronto connections, so this first local show from her new project might feel like a homecoming.

Friday (April 12). Horseshoe (370 Queen West). Doors 8 pm. $25. mrgconcerts.com

Spiritualized

J. Spaceman and co. rock the Danforth Music Hall.

Friday (April 12). Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth). Doors 7 pm. $36.50-$42.50. ticketmaster.ca

Ian Daniel Kehoe, Steven Lambke

Former Attack in Black and Constantines members/sometimes-collaborators each with new solo records out on You've Changed (listen here and here). This is a double release party.

Friday (April 12). Burdock (1184 Bloor West). 9 pm. burdockto.com

Laraaji, Joseph Shabason

The New Age pioneer has come out of retirement, with his collaborative classic Celestial Realms launching Morning Trip, the new Hamilton-based offshoot of Telephone Explosion Records.

Friday (April 12). Toronto Spiritualist Temple (706 College). 7 pm. $20-$25. rotate.com, ticketscene.ca, soundscapesmusic.com

Record Store Day

The annual shopping day for vinyl nerds returns. Check out our roundup of stores hosting live music and pop-ups here.

Saturday (April 13). Various venues. Free. recordstoredaycanada.ca

Orville Peck

Masked queer country heartthrob plays Longboat Hall. Check out our interview with him here.

Saturday (April 13). Longboat Hall (1087 Queen West). Doors 8 pm. $13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com

Wintersleep, Partner

East coast indie rock veterans meet the new kids of rock. A pseudo-EP launch for Partner's latest, Saturday The 14th.

Saturday (April 13). Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth). Doors 7 pm. $25-$30. ticketfly.com

Tommy Genesis

Vancouver rapper/cool kid.

Saturday (April 13). Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West). Doors 7 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca

The Coathangers

Shit-kicking garage rock trio.

Saturday (April 13). Horseshoe (370 Queen West). Doors 9 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com

Natalie Prass

Buzzy Virginia singer/songwriter, back after opening for Kacey Musgraves.

Sunday (April 14). Horseshoe (370 Queen West). Doors 7:30 pm. $15.50. ticketfly.com

