Joel Plaskett and his dad, Bill Plaskett, team up: just announced Toronto shows

Bill & Joel Plaskett

Son-father duo Joel and Bill Plaskett are about to release a joint album, Solidarity, and embark on a cross-Canada tour that includes a stop at Massey Hall as part of the storied venue’s Live At Massey Hall series.

Nova Scotia singer/songwriter and former Thrush Hermit main man Joel tends to err on the R&R side of the musical spectrum, but Solidarity – due February 17 on Pheromone Recordings – foregrounds father Bill’s brand of Celtic folk.

Bill is an accomplished musician in his own right and the founder of the Lunenburg Folk Harbour

Festival. Some of the songs were written decades ago and oft-played in the Plaskett household, so the collaboration was a chance to revisit that material and pair it with new songs and their respective influences.

“My father has certainly been one of my biggest musical influences,” Joel says. “I grew up around him playing guitars, and his love of folk music – particularly from the British Isles and Ireland – is something I’ve inherited from him. Artists like Bert Jansch, Richard Thompson and Paul Brady.

“Conversely, I’ve introduced him to some of my favourite records by Those Bastard Souls, Led Zeppelin and Gillian Welch.”

The Massey Hall show will be live-streamed via liveatmasseyhall.com.

April 8 at Massey Hall (178 Victoria). 8 pm. $18.94-$39.50. On sale Friday (January 20). masseyhall.com.

