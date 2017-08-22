John Carpenter plays Toronto for the first time: just announced shows

× Expand John Carpenter plays the Danforth Music Hall on November 12.

John Carpenter is coming to Danforth Music Hall to chew bubblegum and rock Toronto. And he's all out of bubblegum.

Carpenter has a major cheering section here, as evidenced by the nerd frenzy that greeted him at Fan Expo in 2012 and TIFF in 2010. But the iconic director is about to fulfill a fantasy his cult didn't know they had until the release of 2015's Lost Themes and its 2016 follow-up Lost Themes II (both out on Sacred Bones), the horror master's first solo albums not attached to a film: he's coming here in November to play live. As a musician.

Yes, Carpenter is revered as a filmmaker for his many movie classics, but in the last few years he's really started to pick up interest for his equally influential scores – cold, minimalist synth swirls that ratchet up the tension until that slash from an escaped mental patient or ram from a sentient Plymouth Fury. Or in purely musical terms, the drop.

Carpenter's 2016 tour did not include a stop in Toronto, but the announcement of his new album Anthology (1974-1988) – out October 20 on Sacred Bones – also brings news of a show at the Danforth Music Hall on November 12.

The album includes 13 newly recorded versions of his classic scores to movies like Assault On Precinct 13, Halloween, The Fog and more. They're recorded with his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies, and if the first taste – the Metallica-riffing new version of 1994's In The Mouth Of Madness – is any indication, it's not going to be a quiet show.

×

At Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), November 12, doors 7 pm. On sale August 25. ticketmaster.ca

Chronologic 10-Year Anniversary Party The Garrison doors 10 pm. $5-$10. August 26.

Toastr: Summer of House Music v.2: DJ Esther Benoit, Miz Megs, Ticky Ty WAYLA Bar doors 9:30 pm. $10. October 28.

Gutter Demons, Evil Elvis, Fuckhawk Bovine Sex Club doors 9 pm. $10. September 1.

Saudin Mod Club 8 pm, all ages. $15-$20. ticketweb.ca. September 1.

Omhouse The Baby G doors 9 pm. September 2.

Nicky Jam, Alx Veliz Air Canada Centre 8 pm. $45-$125. ticketmaster.ca. September 2.

AGO First Thursdays: DJ DMC (Darryl McDaniels) Art Gallery of Ontario doors 7 pm, all ages. $13-$16. ago.net/firstthursdays. September 7.

Black Tiger Sex Machine, Lektrique Velvet Underground doors 9 pm. $16. ticketweb.ca. September 7 & 8.

Revolution Saturdays hosted by French Montana Rebel 10 pm. $20.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 9.

Blanck Mass Drake Hotel 8 pm. $16. ticketweb.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 12.

Hoan The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. September 20.

STACEY Drake Hotel. September 20.

ANAMAI, YlangYlang, Xuan Ye + David Jones The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. September 21.

Le1f Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $22. On sale August 24. ticketmaster.ca. September 21.

Version Studio Music Series: Rob Smith, Tammy Payne, DJ Milo, LAL, Medicineman and others Remix Lounge doors 8 pm. All shows $25 adv. calibanartstheatre.com/events, playderecord.com. September 22-December 16.

Nick Ferrio, Dan Edmonds, Ansley Simpson Burdock doors 8:30 pm. $10. burdockto.com. September 22.

The Golden Pelicans, Teenanger, Portland TV, Satanic Mills Hard Luck Bar doors 9 pm. $8.50-$10. ticketfly.com. September 23.

Drab Majesty, Kontravoid, Sahara The Baby G doors 9 pm. $12.50. ticketweb.ca. September 27.

Kid Cudi Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$65. ticketmaster.ca. October 4.

Chris LaRocca Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. On sale August 25. ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. October 4.

Bike Thiefs, Indian Handcrafts, Lush Buffalo, Overman, Fade Awaays Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $410-$12. ticketfly.com. October 6.

The Way We Feel Gala Concert: Jory Nash, The Legendary Good Brothers, DALA, Lori Cullen and others McDermott House Canada benefit concert. Glenn Gould Studio doors 6:30 pm. $36. jorynash.com/waywefeel. October 6.

Coven: Ritualz, Sins The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. October 6.

Tricky Mod Club doors 7 pm. $29.50. On sale August 25. ticketfly.com. October 6.

Peach Pit, Andrew Phelan, Mason Vail Rivoli 7 pm. $12-$15. ticketfly.com. October 12.

Forward Music 10 Year Anniversary: Michael Feuerstack, Gianna Lauren, Paper Beat Scissors, Dan Misha Goldman The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. ticketfly.com. October 12.

Foster The People Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. $42.50-$65. On sale August 25. ticketmaster.com, livenation.com. October 19.

The Glorious Sons Phoenix Concert Theatre 8:30 pm. $25-$50. ticketfly.com. October 19 & 20.

William Patrick Corgan Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm. $69.60-$79.50. On sale August 25. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.ca. October 20.

Gwar, Ghoul, U.S. Bastards Opera House 7 pm. $29. ticketfly.com. October 22.

Julien Baker, Half Waif Opera House doors 8 pm. $18.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 24.

The Royal Foundry, Living Hour Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 27.

Nothing But Thieves, Airways Mod Club doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $17. ticketweb.ca. October 27.

World Of Dance Live Queen Elizabeth Theatre 2 and 7 pm. $35-$55. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. October 28.

Chris Farren, Stuck Out Here Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $13.50. ticketfly.com. October 29.

John Hammond Hugh’s Room 8:30 pm. $60. hughsroom.com. October 29.

The Diodes Horseshoe 8:30 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 31.

Slaughter Beach, Dog, Shannen Moser Smiling Buddha doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 3.

Tegan & Sara Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $60-$80. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 6.

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties, Dryjacket, Steady Hands, Chase Huglin Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm, all ages. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 7.

Slow Magic Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. November 9.

Kelela Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $21. ticketweb.ca. November 9.

Omni Smiling Buddha doors 8 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 9.

Rich Chigga Opera House 8 pm. VIP meet and greet $141.85. ticketweb.ca. November 9.

Flying Lotus in 3D Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $30-$35. On sale August 25. ticketmaster.ca. November 10.

John Carpenter Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $42.50-$59.50. On sale August 25. ticketmaster.ca. November 12.

In Hearts Wake, Fit For A King, Like Moths to Flames, Phinehas Hard Luck Bar doors 6 pm, all ages. $26. ticketfly.com. November 17.

Stars The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $36. On sale August 25. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 22.

SonReal Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. On sale August 24. ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. November 24.

Andy C, Marcus Visionary, Lush, Mr. Brown, Polaris Opera House 10 pm. $35-$40. destinyevents.electrostub.com. November 25.

Mayday Air Canada Centre $tba. On sale September 8. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. November 26.

Death From Above, The Beaches Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $49-$59. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. December 1 & 2.

The Elwins Mod Club doors 7 pm. $15. ticketfly.com. December 3.

Peter Mansbridge Massey Hall. $tba. On sale August 28. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. December 6 & 7.

The Districts Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. December 12.

Shania Twain Air Canada Centre 7:30 pm. On sale August 25. ticketmaster.ca. July 6 & 7, 2018.