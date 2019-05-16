Journey Festival will be Canada's first legal cannabis music festival

This summer, Toronto will host what’s being billed as the “first legal cannabis and music festival.” Journey Cannabis & Music Festival will take place August 23 to 25 at the 990-acre Boyd Conservation Park in Vaughan.

Though Journey is a music festival, they haven’t actually announced a lineup yet. It’s being booked by festival director Jean-Paul Piacente, also of electronic music festival Electric Elements in Wasaga Beach. A spokesperson tells NOW there will be “big and epic headliners” and a different genre each night: old school rock, indie, hip-hop and R&B.

In the meantime, the messaging (which, in the press release, is filled with words like “influencers,” “disruption” and “thought leaders”) is mostly focused on the cannabis aspect of the festival. There will be a “cannabis village” that will feature Licensed Producers, who won’t actually sell any cannabis (you can smoke on the grounds, but it’s strictly BYOC) but will host informative kiosks. There’s also a focus on education with a speaker series called We-ed Talks, and a mission to raise awareness about safe substance use. Drug Free Kids Canada will have a major presence at the event.

There is also a focus on food, beer, art installations and a retail village with jewellery and health and wellness products.

Last summer, brands like Aurora and Tweed were ubiquitous sponsors for music festivals and events, but legalization has prohibited cannabis companies from sponsoring events, so the companies at Journey will be there to spread information and education, says a spokesperson.

More details at journeyfestival.ca.

