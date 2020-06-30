The Juno Awards' virtual 2020 broadcast lacked star power

× Expand Courtesy of CBC Music Would-be host Alessia Cara.

The Juno Awards were among the first wave of coronavirus cancellations back in March. It seems the Canadian music awards show's producers held out as long as possible to see if they could put on something in person. Nearly four months later, they decided to get with the socially distanced times and announce the winners in a virtual ceremony.

The virtual Junos were not on CBC, but the national broadcaster did air the ceremony on its Gem streaming service and live on YouTube and Twitter. The awards are often made fun of for a lack of star power compared with the Grammys, but this year had even less. Usually the Junos gives out the bulk of awards at a gala the night before the TV broadcast. The main show instead features a few major awards and a handful of performances. This year there were only four performances and a whopping 42 awards given out in 90 minutes.

There were no acceptance speeches, which kept the show moving but meant few familiar CanCeleb faces. Beyond a few special presenters, like Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Finn Wolfhard and Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher, the people on screen were mostly CBC hosts. It felt like a misunderstanding of why people watch award shows – like going to a graduation so you can hear all the names read out alphabetically.

Cara, who would have been the host for the awards ceremony in Saskatoon, still got the most face time. The relatable young pop singer from Brampton led the way with three award wins including album of the year. She was also a presenter and did an in-studio performance of an unreleased song off an upcoming EP (presumably because of rights issues, it's the only thing missing from the on-demand broadcast now).

COVID-era performances have gotten a little better now that restrictions have started to lift and artists can take things beyond their living rooms, so there was some variety. Country bluegrass throwbacks the Dead South played in the Saskatoon venue where the Junos were supposed to be held, while Neon Dreams did a nostalgic coming-of-age acoustic ballad in a newspaper-covered room with slogans like "protect your dreams" and "future seems impossible." And iskwē played Little Star, an unfortunately always timely song about police violence against Indigenous people, in a powerful outdoor performance.

NOW cover stars PUP won their first Juno for alternative album of the year and immediately tweeted their disappointment at the city councillors and mayor who voted against defunding the Toronto police (one of the few the Junos didn't retweet). Mayor John Tory was on the broadcast himself, receiving the Juno torch from Saskatoon and announcing next year's anniversary awards will take place in Toronto. I'm sure Saskatchewanians love the fact that they missed their turn and had to concede to the centre of the universe.

× It’s pretty sweet to win our first @TheJUNOAwards. It would only be sweeter if @cityoftoronto council had voted to defund the police today. Shame on you especially, @anabailaoTO @ColleMike @JohnTory — PUP (@puptheband) June 30, 2020

The lack of speeches meant there wasn't much reference to the political climate – though just about every presenter reminded us they were presenting the Junos virtually because of the pandemic – which I knew already because, you know, I was watching it.

Odario WIlliams acknowledged the Junos' history of overlooking Black and Indigenous artists at the beginning of the show with a shoutout to Liberty Silver, the first Black artist to ever win a Juno, and the Rascalz, who turned down their Juno in 1998 over the show's refusal to broadcast Black music on the grand stage. The rap category was broadcast this year, but so were other categories that are usually nowhere near the main broadcast: jazz and classical, album art, children's music and more.

The Junos have a lot of trouble getting with the times, existing in the same weird time warp that Canada's industry gatekeepers seem to exist in, which seems to ignore the biggest artists to come out of the country in recent years are hip-hop and R&B stars. And that gender diversity exists. Haviah Mighty was shut out of the hip-hop categories, despite winning the Polaris Prize, and so Tory Lanez was victorious in the all-male rap recording of the year category for the third year running. Somehow, Avril Lavigne, in 2020, won the fan choice award for the second year running. And Bryan Adams, whose racist coronavirus tweet was the last notable thing he did, also won an award.

Find the full list of winners here.

Hopefully by this time next year, the Junos and its Toronto week of celebrations can take place in person.

@trapunski