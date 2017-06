Book your tickets now for Arcade Fire's return: just announced Toronto shows

Montreal superstars Arcade Fire are diving into themes of consumerism, alienation and technology on the disco-fied title track of their fifth album, Everything Now. The Win Butler-fronted group announced the record, which features production work by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, Pulp’s Steve Mackey and Markus Dravs, on June 1 and promptly played a surprise set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival. Arcade Fire will continue to work the European summer festival circuit before returning to North America for their Infinite Content tour, which culminates with a show in Toronto on November 3. It’s an appropriate title given the band’s reputation as marketing whizzes. The hype for their last album, Reflektor, began with mysterious sidewalk chalk graffiti and a secret gig in Montreal. In addition to the secret Barcelona gig, the Everything Now roll-out included a Live From Death Valley stream on their website and a Twitter account resembling a Russian spambot. Another Twitter account has been teasing the track list. Everything Now is out July 28 and is their first for major label Columbia. (Sony is releasing it in Canada.)

At Air Canada Centre. Doors 6:30 pm. $25-$75. ticketmaster.ca.

×

BENEFIT IN ­SUPPORT OF PARKDALE RENT STRIKE: ­MOLLOT, ­PEDESTRIAN, MAKE NO GAINS, FLEM FAITH/VOID doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $10/pwyc. June 17.

MAYA JANE COLES, JONATHAN ROSA, NIGHT VISION, GERA Coda doors 10 pm. $30. codatoronto.electrostub.com. June 24.

BASS N’ TINGS MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH EVERYTHING OSHAUN, STAASIA DANIELS, EBHONI, HAVIAH MIGHTY, MINTY BURNS, ZEYON AND MORE Supermarket doors 8 pm. $10-$20. ­bassntings.eventbrite.com. June 28.

RHEOSTATICS The Regent Theatre (­Picton, ON) doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $56.50. ­theregenttheatre.org. July 1.

WAVELENGTH CANADA DAY: MOST PEOPLE, THE MAGIC Humber Bay Park West 2 pm. Free. July 1.

ROONEY, RUN RIVER NORTH Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $20.50. ­ticketfly.com. July 2.

STARKILL, CRIMSON SHADOWS, KORROSIVE Coalition doors 7:30 pm. $10. ­ticketfly.com. July 4.

INSTITUTE, SIYAHKAL, CHLORINE, BLACK LEATHER JACKET Smiling Buddha­ 8 pm. $10. July 7.

BRODY JENNER Cabana Pool Bar doors 1 pm. $15. ticketmaster.ca. ­July 8.

UNIIQU3, CHIPPY NONSTOP, COCO SUPREME, SEXTON The Baby G doors 9 pm. $15. rotate.com, ­soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 14.

JESSE ROYAL, SIGNAL FIRE Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $25. ­ticketmaster.ca. July 16.

NITE JEWEL, GENEVA JACUZZI, ­HARRIET BROWN The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. July 21.

DOLDRUMS The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. July 28.

HOMESHAKE Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com, ticketfly.com. August 19.

LIL JON Cabana Pool Bar doors 1 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca. ­August 26.

BONOBO Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $35-$40. ticketmaster.ca. August 29.

2 CHAINZ Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. $36.50. On sale June 9. ticketmaster.ca. September 4.

SWERVEDRIVER Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $30. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 8.

ASTRID S Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $TBA. ticketweb.ca. September 12.

DAN CROLL, THE DIG Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $18. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 13.

VAGABON, NNAMDI OGBONNAYA Smiling Buddha doors 8:30 pm, all ages. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 15.

OH WONDER Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50-$35. ticketmaster.ca, soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com. ­September 18.

MOUNT EERIE The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $25. rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 20.

THE CRYSTAL METHOD Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $27.50-$50. rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com, ticketfly.com. September 22.

VNV NATION The Garrison doors 8 pm. $36.50. On sale June 9. ticketfly.com. ­September 23.

CANADIAN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME: KD LANG, ARKELLS, RANDY BACHMAN, BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE, BLACKIE AND THE RODEO KINGS and more Massey Hall 7:30 pm. $79-$125. ­masseyhall.com. September 23.

THUNDERCAT Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $23.50-$33. On sale June 9. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. September 27.

TOPS Mod Club doors 8 pm. $16. ­ticketweb.ca. October 2.

ZOLA JESUS LONGBOAT HALL at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $18. On sale June 9. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. October 6.

MAX FROST Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ­On sale June 9. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketfly.com. October 15.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS, BASH & POP Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$49.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 16.

LORDS OF ACID, COMBICHRIST, WICCID, CHRISTIAN DEATH, EN ESCH Opera House doors 7 pm. $38.50. ­ticketfly.com. October 30.

ARCADE FIRE Air Canada Centre doors 6:30 pm. $25-$75. ticketmaster.ca. November 3.

NEW FOUND GLORY Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $31. soundscapesmusic.com, ­rotate.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 4.

TIMBRE TIMBRE Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$35. On sale June 8. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. November 9.

RL GRIME Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $30-$40. ­ticketmaster.ca. November 11.

SAINT MOTEL Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $26.50. ­rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. November 14.J

ACOB BANKS Mod Club doors 7 pm. $TBA. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. ­November 24.

MAXIMO PARK Mod Club doors 7 pm. $24.50. On sale June 9. ticketfly.com. ­November 25. MAYDAY Air Canada Centre ticketmaster.ca. November 26.

LISA FISCHER AND GRAND BATON Koerner Hall 8 pm. $45 and up. performance.rcmusic.ca. ­December 1.

ALVVAYS Mod Club doors 8 pm. $22.50. On sale June 9. ticketfly.com. December 13-16.

ANGELIQUE KIDJO Koerner Hall 8 pm. $45 and up. performance.rcmusic.ca. March 3.