Soul queen Aretha Franklin is playing Toronto Jazz Fest: just announced Toronto shows

If Aretha Franklin is on your concert bucket list, you might want to get tickets to her upcoming show at the Toronto Jazz Festival.

The Queen of Soul has said she plans to retire after the release of her next album in order to spend more time with her grandchildren before they head to college.

“I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert,” she told Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4 in February. “This is it.”

However, the 75-year-old music icon doesn’t plan to remain completely idle, adding she will do “some select things, many once a month for six months out of the year.”

Franklin performs at the Sony Centre on July 1, part of a Jazz Fest lineup that also includes shows by jazz singer/songwriter Gregory Porter, soul singer Joss Stone, soul singer Mavis Staples and jazz supergroup Hudson, which comprises drummer Jack DeJohnette, bassist Larry Grenadier, keyboardist John Medeski and guitarist John -Scofield.

Jazz Bistro and the Home Smith Bar at the Old Mill Toronto will host more intimate shows, including pianists Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes, Guido Basso, Sheila Jordan, vocalists Carol Sloane and Carol Welsman, and Heather Bambrick and the Russ Little Quartet.

Another major lineup announcement is coming soon. The Toronto Jazz Fest takes place from June 23 to July 2 at various venues. torontojazz.com.

More just announced Toronto shows

FEIST at Trinity St. Paul’s Centre Pleasure album release. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $55. -ticketmaster.ca. April 27.

P RELIEF, YOHEI SAKA, DANIEL RAW at Bambi’s doors 10 pm. $7. -eventbrite.ca. April 29.

TEDDY FANTUM at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. April 30.

CUT CONNEX Urban Music Convention and Award Show at Sheraton Hotel. cutawards.eventbrite.ca. May 6-7.

BORIS BREJCHA, JEREMY STOTT, ANN CLUE Coda doors 10 pm. $25-$30. -codatoronto.com. May 12.

TOLD SLANT, HELLO SHARK, ANNA MCLELLAN at Smiling Buddha doors 7 pm, all ages. $12.50. soundscapesmusic.com, -rotate.com, ticketfly.com. May 17.

HOW SAD, NIKKI’S WIVES at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 25.

BROODS at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$25. -ticketmaster.ca. May 30.

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, SELFISH THINGS at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $20. -ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, -rotate.com. June 4.

FREDDIE GIBBS at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $28.50. ticketweb.ca. June 15.

THE SMUGGLERS, NEEDLES//PINS, DUOTANG, THE NEW ENCHANTERS at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, -rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 16.

CHASTITY BELT at The Great Hall doors 9 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 17.

PLANES MISTAKEN FOR STARS at The Cave doors 8 pm. $12.50. soundscapemusic.com, -rotate.com, ticketfly.com. June 20.

LUCERO, BANDITOS at Opera House doors 8 pm. $29.50. ticketfly.com, -rotate.com, -soundscapesmusic.com. June 21.

GREGORY PORTER at Koerner Hall Toronto Jazz Festival. 8 pm. $50-$60. torontojazz.com, performance.rcmusic.ca. June 21.

GREEN SPACE FESTIVAL WITH ULTRA NATÉ, JOEY NEGRO, HORSE MEAT DISCO, PEPPERMENT, SASHA VELOUR, SHEA COULÉE, DJ VIBE, ISAAC ESCALANTE & more at Barbara Hall Park greenspaceto.org. June 22-25.

JENN GRANT & THE WOODEN SKY at Massey Hall doors 8 pm. $18.94-$29.50. -masseyhall.com. June 23.

DREADNOUGHTS at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. soundscapesmusic.com, -rotate.com, ticketfly.com. June 24.

JOSS STONE at Danforth Music Hall Toronto Jazz Festival. 9 pm. $49.50-$59.50. tojazz.com, ticketmaster.ca. June 26.

CARAVAN PALACE at Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto Jazz Festival. 9 pm. $40-$45. -torontojazz.com. June 26.

MAVIS STAPLES at Koerner Hall Toronto Jazz Festival. 8 pm. $59.50-$79.50 torontojazz.com, performance.rcmusic.ca. June 27.

EXTREME NOISE TERROR, NAPALM RAID, ABYSS at Coalition 8 pm, all ages. $15. ticketfly.com. June 27.

IMELDA MAY at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$49.50. soundscapesmusic.com, -rotate.com, ticketfly.com. June 28.

HIROMI DUET WITH DEMAR CASTANEDA at Koerner Hall Toronto Jazz Festival. 8 pm. $45-$65. performance.rcmusic.ca, -torontojazz.com. June 28.

BIG THIEF at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, -soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. June 28.

HUDSON (JACK DEJOHNETTE, LARRY GRENADIER, JOHN MEDESKI, JOHN SCOFIELD) at Koerner Hall Toronto Jazz Festival. 8 pm. $55-$65. torontojazz.com, performance.rcmusic.ca. June 29.

ARETHA FRANKLIN at Sony Centre Toronto Jazz Festival. 8 pm. $55-$175. ticketmaster.ca, sonycentre.ca, torontojazz.com. July 1.

(SANDY) ALEX G, JAPANESE BREAKFAST CLUB, CENDE at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. July 2.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM & CHRISTINE MCVIE, THE WALLFLOWERS at Budweiser Stage $39.50-125. On sale April 22. livenation.com, ticketmaster.ca. July 5.

TEENAGE HEAD, DANNY LAJ & THE LOOKS, SLAMBONI at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $17.50. -rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. July 14.

DAWN RICHARD at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $16.50. ticketweb.ca. July 15.

ROYAL HEADACHE, CAREER SUICIDE, KIWI JR. at Horseshoe doors 8 pm, all ages. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. July 16.

NEUROSIS, CONVERGE, AMENRA at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm. $40-$50. ticketmaster.ca. August 2.

VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH FUTURE, MAJOR LAZER, TIËSTO, TORY LANEZ, MIGOS, 24HRS, A$AP FERG, 3LAU, BORGORE, CLAPTONE, FRANK WALKER, LIL UZI VERT, MADEON, NICOLE MOUDABER and more at Downsview Park gates 12 pm. $139.50-$20.50. ticketmaster.ca, veldmusicfestival.com. August 5-6.

CONOR OBERST at Danforth Music Hall doors 6:30 pm. $35.50-$49.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 13.

FATHER JOHN MISTY, WEYES BLOOD at Massey Hall doors 7 pm. $39.50-$69.50. masseyhall.com. September 18.

YES (JON ANDERSON, TREVOR RABIN, RICK WAKEMAN) at Massey Hall doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $69.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.ca. -September 16.

SIMPLE PLAN at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm, all ages. $49.50-$60. ticketmaster.ca. -September 16.

Get more Toronto show listings here.