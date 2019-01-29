Lizzo is coming to Toronto to play Danforth Music Hall: Just Announced

Plus: John Mayer, Chris Stapleton, Pkew Pkew Pkew, the new country festival Big Sky and more

After opening for Haim at Massey Hall last summer, Lizzo will be back for her own headlining show at Danforth Music Hall this May. 

The Minneapolis rapper/singer is the musical equivalent of feeling yourself – irrepressibly funky anthems of self-love, independence and kiss-offs to people not worth her time. 

Lizzo recently announced her new album Cuz I Love You, out in April, after an energetic performance of her new single Juice on Ellen, complete with a flute solo. So when she struts into Toronto, she’ll have a whole arsenal of new tunes.

This is her first album on a major, and she deserves it – her songs are one ad placement or celebrity endorsement away from being huge. Just wait. 

May 16 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

The Techno Hall Of Fame, Merival at Burdock doors 9 pm. $10. burdockto.com. February 7.

Marker Starling, Sing Leaf at Burdock doors 9 pm. $12 adv, $10. burdockto.com. February 16. 

Wavelength Winter Fest: nêhiyawak, Kingdom of Birds at Monarch Tavern All-ages matinee show added. Doors 3 pm. $15, adv $10. showclix.com. February 17.

Wing Night (The Band) at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. On sale January 31. $17. ticketfly.com. February 23.

Wolf Eyes, Retired at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. ticketscene.ca. February 23.

Bhad Bhabie at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $33-$100. ticketweb.com. February 24.

Abigail Lapell, Bird City at Burdock doors 9 pm. $15, adv $13. burdockto.com. February 27. 

Pkew Pkew Pkew at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $8-$18. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comticketfly.com. February 28. 

Not For Function, Pretty, Empty Nesters at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10 at door. February 28.

Ivy Mairi at Burdock doors 9pm. $15, adv $12. eventbrite.com. March 8.

Sabrina Carpenter at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $35. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. March 14.

Mark Morton, Light The Torch, Moon Tooth at Lee’s Palace doors 7:30 pm. $29-$199. ticketfly.com. March 15.

The 41st annual Martian Awareness Ball: Marcus O’Hara & Mary Margaret O'Hara at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. March 16.

OH PEP! at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. March 19.

Jon Bryant at Rivoli doors 9 pm. $17. ticketmaster.ca. March 22.

Delta Sleep at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $15.50. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comticketfly.com. April 3.

Cristoph at CODA doors 10 pm. $25-$35. codatoronto.electrostub.com. April 5.

Beat Circus, Friendly Rich, Clara Engel at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. April 6.

The Agonist at Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com. April 12.

Natalie Prass at Horseshoe doors 7:30 pm. $15.50. On sale February 1. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. April 14.

Chris Cohen at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca. April 15.

Thank You Scientist, Kindo, In the Presence of Wolves at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20.50. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. April 20.

Teenage Head, Rocket & The Renegades at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $25. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. April 26.

LÉON at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. April 27.

Ayla Nereo, Handmade Moments at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comticketfly.com. April 27.

AK at Rivoli doors 7 pm. $17.50. ticketmaster.ca. April 30.

Hippo Campus, Samia at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $27.50.-$35. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comticketfly.com. May 1.

JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND, PENNY & SPARROW at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$32.50. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. May 8.

Jessica Pratt at The Garrison doors 7:30 pm. $15. rotate.comsoundscapesmusic.comticketfly.com. May 12.

Lizzo at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. May 16.

JON LANGFORD Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. On sale January 31. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. May 23.

Static-X, DevilDriver, Dope at Opera House doors 6 pm. $33 ticketfly.com. July 2.

Bryan Adams at Budweiser Stage $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 4.

George Nozuka at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $34.99-$100. eventbrite.ca. July 6.

Big Sky Music Festival: Alabama, Diamond Rio, Travis Tritt at Burl’s Creek All ages. $TBA. On sale February 1. bigskymusicfestival.ca. July 20.

John Mayer at Scotiabank Arena doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. July 30.

Long Beach Dub All Stars, Aggrolites, Mike Pinto at Opera House doors 7pm. $26.50. ticketmaster.ca. July 31.

The Bouncing Souls, The Bronx, Swinging Utters, The Bar Stool Preachers at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm. $30-45. ticketfly.comrotate.comsoundscapesmusic.com. August 10.

Chris Stapleton, Brent Cobb, Markus King Band at Budweiser Stage $34.75-$150. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. August 17.

Steve Hackett at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $69.50-$99.50. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. September 20.

God Is An Astronaut at Opera House doors 8 pm. $23.50. On sale February 2. rotate.comticketfly.casoundscapesmusic.com. September 27. 

