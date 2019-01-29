Lizzo is coming to Toronto to play Danforth Music Hall: Just Announced

× Expand Jabari Jacobs

After opening for Haim at Massey Hall last summer, Lizzo will be back for her own headlining show at Danforth Music Hall this May.

The Minneapolis rapper/singer is the musical equivalent of feeling yourself – irrepressibly funky anthems of self-love, independence and kiss-offs to people not worth her time.

Lizzo recently announced her new album Cuz I Love You, out in April, after an energetic performance of her new single Juice on Ellen, complete with a flute solo. So when she struts into Toronto, she’ll have a whole arsenal of new tunes.

This is her first album on a major, and she deserves it – her songs are one ad placement or celebrity endorsement away from being huge. Just wait.

May 16 at Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth), doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca

More Just Announced Toronto Shows

The Techno Hall Of Fame, Merival at Burdock doors 9 pm. $10. burdockto.com. February 7.

Marker Starling, Sing Leaf at Burdock doors 9 pm. $12 adv, $10. burdockto.com. February 16.

Wavelength Winter Fest: nêhiyawak, Kingdom of Birds at Monarch Tavern All-ages matinee show added. Doors 3 pm. $15, adv $10. showclix.com. February 17.

Wing Night (The Band) at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. On sale January 31. $17. ticketfly.com. February 23.

Wolf Eyes, Retired at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $15. ticketscene.ca. February 23.

Bhad Bhabie at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $33-$100. ticketweb.com. February 24.

Abigail Lapell, Bird City at Burdock doors 9 pm. $15, adv $13. burdockto.com. February 27.

Pkew Pkew Pkew at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $8-$18. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. February 28.

Not For Function, Pretty, Empty Nesters at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10 at door. February 28.

Ivy Mairi at Burdock doors 9pm. $15, adv $12. eventbrite.com. March 8.

Sabrina Carpenter at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $35. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 14.

Mark Morton, Light The Torch, Moon Tooth at Lee’s Palace doors 7:30 pm. $29-$199. ticketfly.com. March 15.

The 41st annual Martian Awareness Ball: Marcus O’Hara & Mary Margaret O'Hara at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. March 16.

OH PEP! at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. March 19.

Jon Bryant at Rivoli doors 9 pm. $17. ticketmaster.ca. March 22.

Delta Sleep at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $15.50. rotate.com. soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 3.

Cristoph at CODA doors 10 pm. $25-$35. codatoronto.electrostub.com. April 5.

Beat Circus, Friendly Rich, Clara Engel at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. April 6.

The Agonist at Hard Luck Bar doors 8 pm. $13.50. ticketfly.com. April 12.

Natalie Prass at Horseshoe doors 7:30 pm. $15.50. On sale February 1. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 14.

Chris Cohen at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca. April 15.

Thank You Scientist, Kindo, In the Presence of Wolves at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20.50. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 20.

Teenage Head, Rocket & The Renegades at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $25. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 26.

LÉON at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. April 27.

Ayla Nereo, Handmade Moments at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $15. rotate.com. soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. April 27.

AK at Rivoli doors 7 pm. $17.50. ticketmaster.ca. April 30.

Hippo Campus, Samia at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7:30 pm, all ages. $27.50.-$35. rotate.com. soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 1.

JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND, PENNY & SPARROW at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $29.50-$32.50. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. May 8.

Jessica Pratt at The Garrison doors 7:30 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 12.

Lizzo at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. May 16.

JON LANGFORD Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $15. On sale January 31. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 23.

Static-X, DevilDriver, Dope at Opera House doors 6 pm. $33 ticketfly.com. July 2.

Bryan Adams at Budweiser Stage $TBA. On sale February 8. ticketmaster.ca. July 4.

George Nozuka at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $34.99-$100. eventbrite.ca. July 6.

Big Sky Music Festival: Alabama, Diamond Rio, Travis Tritt at Burl’s Creek All ages. $TBA. On sale February 1. bigskymusicfestival.ca. July 20.

John Mayer at Scotiabank Arena doors 7:30 pm. $TBA. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. July 30.

Long Beach Dub All Stars, Aggrolites, Mike Pinto at Opera House doors 7pm. $26.50. ticketmaster.ca. July 31.

The Bouncing Souls, The Bronx, Swinging Utters, The Bar Stool Preachers at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 6:30 pm. $30-45. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 10.

Chris Stapleton, Brent Cobb, Markus King Band at Budweiser Stage $34.75-$150. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. August 17.

Steve Hackett at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $69.50-$99.50. On sale February 1. ticketmaster.ca. September 20.

God Is An Astronaut at Opera House doors 8 pm. $23.50. On sale February 2. rotate.com, ticketfly.ca, soundscapesmusic.com. September 27.

